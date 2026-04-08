Listen to an audio recording of Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don:

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Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don were two peas in a pod, One the son of Satan, the other a golden god. Together they cooked up a cunning plan To attack and swiftly obliterate Iran, All premised on a nuclear threat and an outrageous fraud. Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don figured that in just one day They’d regime change the country—hip-hip-horray!— By assassinating the evil, old Ayatollah, His closest officials and a few mullahs. Their wily scheme, they thought, was brilliant child’s play! Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don were bent on raising hell Carpetbombing Tehran, major gas fields and oil wells. Explosions, fires and toxic smoke Made civilians burn, gasp, and choke But caused no Iranians to rise up, riot or rebel. Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don knew no limit or law For their war went far beyond mere shock and awe. When Tomahawk missiles split the sky, Hit a school where 168 little girls died, They denied responsibility, now how’s that for chutzpah! It turned out the Tweedle Boys weren’t quite so bright When Iran showed it could put up a very fierce fight. ’Round the Gulf its missiles struck US bases, Disabling radar systems in strategic places While the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, day and night. Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don were in for a surprise When Iran’s drones and missiles broke Israeli skies. In panic, Tel Avivians headed for bunkers Where they hid, cowered and hunkered. But in the news all you ever heard was bullshit and lies. The Tweedle Boys’ war was having a broad impact On the global economy, an indisputable fact. The price of oil, gas and groceries rose, Stock markets shook. What’s next? Who knows? Still, Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don claimed victory to distract! Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don asked allies to jump onboard But their pleas were denied, their threats largely ignored Which left them alone to battle their foe With materiel running dangerously low. But did they stop? Are you kidding? Good heavens, good Lord! While bloody Tweedle Bibi’s Gazifying south Lebanon Time’s putting enormous pressure on impatient Tweedle Don. Will he find a beautiful exit and save face Or send in troops and risk utter disgrace? Or will one of them nuke Iran before the break of dawn? Clearly, no one can predict or trust the Tweedle Boys Who play with the world like it’s their private toy. To stay in power and out of jail, They’ll stop at nothing to prevail No matter how many innocent lives they damage and destroy. The Tweedles can’t get enough of rubble and carnage, As they carry out their wicked, lawless rampage. Tweedle Bibi’s dream of Greater Israel Tweedle Don’s lust and greed as well Will bring about, if they’re not stopped, a brand new Stone Age. Tweedle Bibi and Tweedle Don shall go down in history With the world’s worst monsters, that is no mystery! Yet for war crime after war crime They’ll never hang or do prison time, May they roast in hell and suffer eternal misery!