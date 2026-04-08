For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Veronica Baker's avatar
Veronica Baker
11h

I'm leaping down that rabbit hole as the queen, and we all know what she says, " Orf with their head's".

Thank you for bringing a bit of lightness to such a serious situation.

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2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
EGE's avatar
EGE
12h

As long as the fascist state of Israel exists, there is no hope for peace in the Middle East. Israel needs to be thrown out of the UN and sanctioned like was done to South Africa. The West is disgraceful to still support this genocide state.

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1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
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