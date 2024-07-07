Listen to an audio recording of This Old House:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

This old house is beyond repair. The roof sags and leaks, loose shingles fly off in a storm, gutters wobble and bend under years of accumulated leaves and debris, the chimney is crumbling and plugged with abandoned nests and dead birds, the foundation shakes and rocks, unfit to withstand an earthquake, let alone nuclear war. The siding, once bright shiny white, is flaking and peeling and underneath rotting boards show like the rib cages of starving children, emaciated refugees. The last unbroken windows are so grimy that you cannot see in or out, and the frames so weather-warped that you cannot let in a breath of fresh air or a flash of sunlight. The front steps creak and crack under feet wary of protruding nails. The door squeaks on rusty hinges, and rattles behind you in the wind. Through cobwebs and clouds of dust, you make your way over squeaking floors, stained carpets and cracked linoleum from cold room to cold room of musty, threadbare furniture, crooked pictures on greasy walls, cloudy light fixtures dangling from cracked water-stained ceilings, mildewed closets, leaning shelves, cupboards of expired tins and boxes, clogged drawers, piles of garbage that leak, seep and reek. There is no heat in this old house, the furnace gave out long ago, and the fireplace chokes on soot and ash. The plumbing rumbles and rattling pipes spew up brackish water and stench. The drains are clogged with hair, grease, dirt, sludge. Nobody knows who owns or lives in this old house among rats and roaches, or if the residents moved away or died, having turned into ghosts that haunt and howl when the moon is full. In any case, they must be stone blind or crazy as coots to let this old house go to hell like this and stink to high heaven. Someday, surely someone will do something about this once grand house in the middle of a wild overgrown yard in a city on the hill, but what when no one in their right mind would buy it for a song? The best you can do is tear it down or burn the damn thing to the ground. But when a pile of scrap lumber or heaps of ash and rubble are all that remain of this old house, what will be built in its place if no one has a plan?