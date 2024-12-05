This morning I just happened to see this headline on Yahoo News:

Trump posts bizarre photo about Canada, gets immediately slammed.

Of course, I had to check this out right away, and was taken to a HuffPost article and the photo posted above of Trump standing next to the Canadian flag and looking— longingly?—toward the Matterhorn. Which happens to be, as most educated people know without ever having been there, an iconic peak in Switzerland!

My first thought: just how the hell is a man this dumb, or careless, going to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and bring peace to the world as he’s boasted (🤣🤣🤣) when as future Commander-in-Chief he doesn’t even know the difference geographically between Canada and Switzerland? Can he even locate Ukraine, where he’s vowed to stop the war within twenty four hours, on a map? He can undoubtedly find Israel which, by the way, he wants to make great again; his Zionist donors and Jewish son-in-law will have made damn sure of that! But I bet he’d probably get Russia mixed up with China, and mistake the Canary Islands for Japan.

The reactions of X ranged from sarcastic to downright angry:

It’s the Matterhorn, Einstein! It’s going to be four long years with this buffoon in the White House. We Canadians of all political stripes are very angry at this. He’s a felon, so he can’t even cross our border & we’d like to keep it that way.

The excuse given for the gigantic screw-up is that the image was AI-generated and supposed to be Mount Assiniboine (which looks somewhat similar to the Matterhorn, but is far less well-known). But you’d think someone in Trump’s technologically-endowed entourage, take Elon Musk for example, would have checked first before they published. If simple things like finding an accurate photo of a Canadian mountain are botched so spectacularly, you can only wonder what kind of faux pas we can expect from the highly-qualified and legally-challenged people Trump has nominated to critical positions in his administration.

Or was this little boo-boo intended as a harmless little epilogue to the meeting between Trump and Trudeau last weekend in Mar-a-Lago in which Trump “joked that if Canada’s economy can’t survive under the proposed [25%] tariffs, then perhaps Canada should become the 51st state of the U.S. and Trudeau could be its governor”?According to the article, Trudeau laughed nervously and Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc thought that Trump was only teasing.

This was not the first time that Trump has joked, jested, teased about, had a little fun with—whatever you want to call his concept of humour—the idea of annexing foreign territory. Remember in 2019, when he considered buying Greenland in a strategic real estate deal? Should Trump ever seriously set his sights on taking Canada over, I can only hope and pray that he’ll invade Antarctica instead. The fact that Antarctica lies to the south as opposed to the north shouldn’t pose a huge problem, both being covered in snow and ice at least for the time being.

