Listen to a recording of This Dark Day:
413 dead in Gaza, women and children murdered, whole families wiped out, in one night. Israel is making up for lost time, and why would they waste more time when there’s a job to finish? A holy mission to accomplish, An ancient kingdom to establish, An angry, jealous God to appease? Besides, who’s standing in the way? Who’s going to lift one finger? Who will stop the flow of weapons, money and blood? Who will say “no more” and mean it enough to carry through? Who would even dare? The international courts? A coalition of the willing? The President, a Prime Minister, a King, a Pope, a General? Organized lawyers, doctors, academics, writers, artists, actors, musicians, celebrities, masses of ordinary people seething and shouting in the streets? While some of us face this dark day in a state of shock and paralysis, heartsick, aching, angry, most go about their business, disinterested, disconnected, comfortable and confident that the things that befall other people far, far away, can never, will never happen to us here, and there’s nothing we can do.
For Cryin' Out Loud! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for sharing this strong, emotional and poignant poem. This genocide is more American than it is Israeli, what an utter disgrace.
So extremely sad and horrific. Until the day bombs are dropped on this country like our government/military drops them on other countries, especially in the Middle East, Americans will never know the full cost of war such as one’s family, home, hospital, or school being bombed or shot at or raped, they will never truly understand or, with some, even care. No this administration is not much better than the last one when it comes to Israhell.😢😞☹️