Listen to a recording of This Dark Day:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

413 dead in Gaza, women and children murdered, whole families wiped out, in one night. Israel is making up for lost time, and why would they waste more time when there’s a job to finish? A holy mission to accomplish, An ancient kingdom to establish, An angry, jealous God to appease? Besides, who’s standing in the way? Who’s going to lift one finger? Who will stop the flow of weapons, money and blood? Who will say “no more” and mean it enough to carry through? Who would even dare? The international courts? A coalition of the willing? The President, a Prime Minister, a King, a Pope, a General? Organized lawyers, doctors, academics, writers, artists, actors, musicians, celebrities, masses of ordinary people seething and shouting in the streets? While some of us face this dark day in a state of shock and paralysis, heartsick, aching, angry, most go about their business, disinterested, disconnected, comfortable and confident that the things that befall other people far, far away, can never, will never happen to us here, and there’s nothing we can do.