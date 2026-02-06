For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Capt. Eissa
5d

Diane, thank you so much for sharing this immensely poignant poem.

With incredible clarity and grace, you have managed to beautifully summarize our Palestinian painful history since Nakba while holding a mirror to our present moment.

This is an amazing and resonant piece of work.

Thank you once more for your beautiful presence in our world, you make it a much better place than it truly is.

Salute from the hurt yet beautiful Gaza.

X K's avatar
X K
5dEdited

"What more can there be

for THEM to steal

before THEY have satiated

THEIR greed, THEIR lust

THEIR covetousness and envy?"

Just one last thing, and they've been assiduously, relentlessly working on it, total erasure of any hint of Palestinian existence in the human record.

And this from a pseudo-country illegitimately created by the UN, and allowed to exist within that body, despite the full gamut of violations of conditions to do so.

