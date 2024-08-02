For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EGE's avatar
EGE
Aug 2

The celebration of the genocide monster Netanyahu in Congress in particular, the depraved Speaker of the House calling him "His Excellency" with the cheering of the rest of the monsters is showing the rest of the world like never before what a depraved leadership the United States has, and what it stands for: endless suffering to continue their insatiable greed fest! Israel and the United States deserve to go down. The sooner the better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Abdirahman Mohamed's avatar
Abdirahman Mohamed
Aug 2

Truer words haven't been said in a long time. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture