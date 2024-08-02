Listen to an audio recording of The Worst Things You Can Say to Me Right Now:
Don’t get upset! Don’t be so angry! Stop worrying! Calm down! These are the worst things you can say to me right now. How do I not get upset over more bombings in Gaza and more slaughtered children, more massacred women, more murdered men, more ruptured families, more displaced people, more deliberate destruction, more starvation and disease, more and more and more suffering? How can I not be angry at corrupt, craven politicians who pop up, like jacks-in-the-box, to applaud a shameless war criminal and his grotesque tirade of lies, fabrications and manipulations, a monster who belongs in the Hague, imprisoned and sentenced to hang? How do I not seethe with rage over Presidential candidates who pretend to be different, better, smarter, more worthy when both are bought, both support genocide, both believe in the infantile fantasy of leading the free world? How do I stop worrying, how do I calm down when no one but the powerless speak out and stand for peace and justice, while the plasticine powerful play war games and dance on the brink of nuclear disaster; when no one but the fearless dare to question the approved narrative while most people swallow whatever they’re told, sold, fed, and led to believe; when no one but the courageous venture beyond their comfort zone to seek truth while most people go about their lives, in a self-absorbed daze and deep in debt; when the future of humanity hovers on a hazy horizon like a mushroom cloud? If I do not get upset, If I don’t get pissed off, If I stop worrying and calm down, what does that make me? A lump of clay, a wooden post, a brick wall. More in Poems
The celebration of the genocide monster Netanyahu in Congress in particular, the depraved Speaker of the House calling him "His Excellency" with the cheering of the rest of the monsters is showing the rest of the world like never before what a depraved leadership the United States has, and what it stands for: endless suffering to continue their insatiable greed fest! Israel and the United States deserve to go down. The sooner the better.
Truer words haven't been said in a long time. Thank you.