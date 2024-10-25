Listen to an audio recording of The Very Least:

1× 0:00 -0:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The very least that we must feel— anger, disgust, sorrow. The very least that we must decry— savagery, hypocrisy, hubris. The very least that we must relinquish— illusions, deceptions, lies. The very least that we must uphold— decency, empathy, truth. The very least that we must pray for— deliverance, sanity, peace. The very least that we must demand— Enough! Stop! Now! The very least that we must do— rage, resist, rise up, never forget!

Buy me a coffee or leave a tip

So far everything I’ve published can be read, commented on and subscribed to for free, and will remain free going forward. This does not mean, of course, that I wouldn’t appreciate a small gesture of support in the form of a coffee or tip. I will put your donation to good use!

Share