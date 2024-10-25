Listen to an audio recording of The Very Least:
The very least that we must feel— anger, disgust, sorrow. The very least that we must decry— savagery, hypocrisy, hubris. The very least that we must relinquish— illusions, deceptions, lies. The very least that we must uphold— decency, empathy, truth. The very least that we must pray for— deliverance, sanity, peace. The very least that we must demand— Enough! Stop! Now! The very least that we must do— rage, resist, rise up, never forget!
This all the Palestinians have to fight with:
rage,
resist,
rise up,
never forget!
And, they will continue, in spite of all that has happened to them over 70+ years.
The very least that I can say about this poem - excellent, on-point, amazing!
Very well done, Diane. (and you read it beautifully!)