For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
4d

I second that!

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
3d

I give you kudos for even attempting to watch a Netanyahu interview. Eww!!!

(My British husband always says, "It's like putting lipstick on a pig" all the time about many world leaders. How appropriate. But the pig union should sue for slander, I think.)

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