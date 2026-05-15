Listen to an audio recording of The Trouble with the Truth:

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you can take a wild sow out of the forest, the dirt, the mud, and the manure paint her bristly snout with bright red lipstick, put on false eyelashes, and glittery eye shadow dress her fat, hairy body in a flashy sequined gown and red high heels add a curly blonde wig, a sparkling diamond tiara and lots of fancy bling teach her to dance and sing, recite poetry in several languages, speak at length about democracy, freedom and truth show her off at gala social events, guest star her on talk shows, flood social media and magazines with her dolled-up image feed her chocolate, truffles, filet mignon, caviar and champagne instead of the blood and flesh of Palestinian, Lebanese and Iranian children the trouble is no matter how much money you spend to turn a sow into a supermodel, what comes out the back end is nothing but a putrid pile of pig shit * I saw only an excerpt from this interview, and that was all my stomach could take!