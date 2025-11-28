For Cryin' Out Loud!

X K
2d

These times are the legacy, though not exclusively, of Israel and Zionism. I think this is what Yahya Sinwar wanted to make known to the world, before normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia would have signified the convenient erasure of Palestine, as well as of the West's colonialism and exploitive meddling in the Middle East, particularly as exemplified by England and the U.S.

Diana van Eyk
2d

These are crazy and cruel times, for sure, Diane.

How do we respond? I don't know.

I saw two videos recently that make it seem like Israel could implode soon, with so many people leaving year after year that they barely have a tax base. Here they are: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VUQe7VdEFtI and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hj4Rj8R3CoA

I can't help but wonder if the USA and the western world are next.

