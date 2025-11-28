We are living in harrowing times when activists, human rights advocates and everyday people of conscience are criminalized for advocating peace, justice, freedom, and human rights, yet war criminals and their accomplices are free to commit atrocities against defenceless, displaced civilians on a daily basis.

We are living in hysterical times when Western leaders appear in a chorus of antisemitism accusations and condemnation after 2 Jewish people are murdered and 4 wounded in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kipper, yet they utter not one word of horror, dismay or condemnation when Israel violates the Gaza ceasefire at least 497 times in 44 days, murders 347 Palestinian civilians, 58% of whom are children, women and the elderly, and wounds nearly 900.

We are living in lawless times when new legislation is passed to combat antisemitism, hate crimes and terrorism, yet Israel is allowed to violate with impunity every international law and convention, every rule of engagement, every holy commandment; to attack and threaten its neighbours; to assassinate negotiators and members of governments; to break every ceasefire within minutes of its being signed.

We are living in twisted times when journalists and talk show hosts are fired, harassed, detained, arrested, maligned, intimidated and silenced, and independent media organizations are de-platformed and defunded for reporting the truth, yet Zionist billionaires are given approval to buy up TikTok and media companies in order to shut down pro-Palestinian messaging and foment Islamophobia.

We are living in shameful times when the UN Security Council approves Trump’s “Peace Plan” for Gaza—a built-to-fail plan that will effectively create a British Mandate for Palestine Redux with war criminal, Tony Blair, as governor—instead of Uniting for Peace, thereby showing the world that there is no morality, no justice, no compassion, no mercy, no international law, no human rights, no reason. Only naked self-interest, brute force, stunning hypocrisy and bloody money!

We are living in wicked times when war is peace, evil is good, lies are truth, wrong is right, down is up, backwards is forwards, life is cheap, and money is God.

And we are living in dark, dark times, indeed, when the brightest light at the end of the tunnel just might be a blinding flash and a raging hellfire.

