For Cryin' Out Loud!

X K
5d

Diane – I was with you right up to the last three paragraphs, where the message got lost. “We” are not where the onus for responsibility and respect for rights lies. Instead it rests with those in power – political, economic, cultural – in part in whom we trust, e.g., elected officials, to assure rights for all, respect for all. When they abrogate their responsibility – for example, in tax cuts for the rich, making life tougher for those not well off; obscene levels of spending on the military that contributes to the bankruptcy of the nation; blind, bought off ideological support for a genocidal entity, to name just a few – when they do all this and more, despite our protestations, despite our feeble attempts to turn them out of office, it is not “we” who are to blame.

To be very pointed, who’s responsible for the egregious violations of human rights and dignity at the present time that stand among the worst of them all since the adoption of the UDHR in 1948? The United States and Israel. I’m not going accept any responsibility for that other than to do what I can, in addition to living my own life, to protest them, to hold them accountable. And as is the nature of the bestiality practiced by those two, they will prevail. Though that’s not an excuse to retreat from the battle against them.

A closing note – this is all the legacy of Zionism, exposed by Yaweh Sinwar on Oct. 7, 2023, that all that buttresses human dignity, among them rights, responsibilities, respect, mean nothing when an all consuming, aggrandizing, life-antithetical, supremacist dogma is allowed and abetted to run wild over humanity.

tre peperoncini
5d

This notion that we “have” rights troubles me.

If I am alone in a forest, alone on a desert island, or anywhere at all, what innate rights do I “have” other than whatever rights any other form of life has?

We exist and survive by our means, individually or collectively. I have no rights other than what the laws of the universe permit and what my fellow man is willing to afford me.

It seems we are looking into a deep philosophical well, searching for a droplet of truth. But rights do not drop out of nature, nor do they abide by the laws of physics. They have no mass. They exist in the space between our minds and our wills, in that arena where we negotiate how we treat one another. When alone, we are neither restricted nor entitled; we simply are. Once others appear on the island, interaction begins and the world becomes complicated. We want recognition. After all, it was our island, or was it? That does not make rights false or illusory, only contingent upon other massless things, such as social and moral frameworks.

It seems to me that this thing we call rights is not something I merely think about. I feel it and know it innately. Be it an illusion or a delusion, rights are another form of that other construct we endlessly grapple with: love. Like love, they have no mass and no measurable presence, yet they exert real force upon us. If I have love for my fellow men, I will respect them, treat them with dignity, and see them as my equals, neither lesser nor greater, but as part of the whole. I am but one human in a mass of humanity. If I love, I will be loved.

