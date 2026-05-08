This morning I was watching a short interview on George Galloway’s Mother of All Talk Shows with Fra Hughes, a member of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition currently underway to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. As he was describing the horrendously inhumane treatment of the 175 members who were kidnapped by Israeli soldiers, the Greek governments’ complicity in their arrests, and the deeply shameful lack of any condemnation, let alone intervention, on the part of these humanitarian activists’ governments, I kept asking myself: How the hell can this keep on happening? How is it that Israel continues to get away with crime after crime after crime, and no one lifts a finger? The answer to that question, of course, is: It’s the money, honey!

I realize that some will consider this mock prayer blasphemous, some will be offended, and a number of you will unsubscribe. But what is more offensive to me is the people in power who worship money over human life; who claim to be Christians yet allow Israel to commit genocide; who have the means and the power to deliver humanitarian add to Gaza, yet leave it up to people of conscience to take personal risks without providing at least protection in international waters or coming to their defence. For my anger and disgust, I cannot apologize.

The President’s Prayer*

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Our Almighty Dollar, who art in the bank, hallowed be Thy cash, securities and cryptocurrency. Thy primacy endure, Thy agency ensure Continuous war on earth, As we deem profitable. Give us this day our daily gains And forgive us our profligacy As we forgive not, but ruin those Who resist usury, bribery and extortion. Lead us not into charity or philanthropy But deliver us from income tax, capital gains and fiscal responsibility. For thine is the stock market, The hedge funds, the derivatives And the glorious, golden power Over life and death forever and ever. Ca-ching, ca-ching. * For "president", substitute any other head of government, politician, millionaire, billionaire, oligarch, Zionist and those who dance around the Golden Calf.

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