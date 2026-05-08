For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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EGE's avatar
EGE
6d

The demise of the west is secured. We stand for nothing and deserve to go under! We have been totally corrupted and our so-called Christian values are just a farce!

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2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
6d

Absolutely marvelous!

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1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
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