Susan T
Aug 9Edited

Maybe it is time to give up on being "normal" and start thinking more about how to keep the earth alive. I think we have run into a lot of problems because of what we see as "normal". In too many instances that would mean being white, male, rich, living in North America. If we didn't concern ourselves with being normal, we might stand a better chance of building a world that works better for everyone. I just read an article describing people who were "devastated" that 3 Taylor Swift concerts had been cancelled. Where is the devastation about the climate crisis, about Palestinians being murdered, about the threat of nuclear war? I can see being disappointed that a concert was cancelled, money and time were lost, but devastated seems a little over the top given all the other things happening in the world.

Shirley McGuire
Aug 15

In my experience of working with people with disabilities and people who came to .Canada as refugees, the best way to break down the barriers of so-called ‘normal’ is to actually meet and get to know those who might not fit the cookie cutter mould.

