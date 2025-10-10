Listen to a recording of Take It Off!

Take it off, Great Man! Take off the bright red tie, knotted around your fat neck and toss it in the air! Take off the dark, tailored jacket clothing your round back, your stooped shoulders, and let it fall to the floor! Take off your crisp white shirt, cufflink by cufflink, button by button, and bare your tufted chest, your man breasts, your flabby arms, your soft, bulging belly! Take off your long pants and stand in your socks and shiny shoes with bowed legs, knobby knees, scaly shins and scrawny calves snaked with varicose veins! Take off your baggy underwear, but keep your blood-stained hands away from your little, limp dick, your withered sack, your sagging balls! Or are you, Big Man, feeling a little uncomfortable? Take off your fancy watch, your gold wedding ring, your mask, your make-up, your powder, your perfume. Take off your phony smile, your smug smirk, that look of self-satisfaction, self-importance. self-adoration! Take it off, old man! Take it all off! Now, step stark naked into the spotlight with your warts, your wrinkles, your moles, your freckles, your lumps, your lesions, your scars, your sores. Come to the front of the stage and do your little dance, dressed in all the deformities you cannot clothe. And quit pretending, once and for all, that we do not see.