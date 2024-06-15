Listen to an audio recording of Red Line:

What is a red line? Is it, like any other line, the shortest distance between two points? Is it straight or zigzag, horizontal or vertical, diagonal or curved? Is it a series of closely or loosely connected dots? Does it start somewhere and disappear into space? How is a red line created? Is it drawn freehand or with a ruler? Is it made with a pen or a crayon, a magic marker or a paint brush, or is a red line computer generated? Is it permanent or can it be modified, depending on whether it applies to a friend, an enemy, yourself? Can it be erased or ignored according to whim, will and circumstance? How is a red line measured? Is the length or thickness taken in inches, feet, miles or kilometers? Is it calculated in terms of dollars spent or earned, lost or gained? Does it represent an acceptable number of human lives lost, of casualties suffered, or some arbitrary amount of destruction, a novel version of a bottom line? How red is a red line? Is it red like a rose or a cherry, a tomato, a brick, a firetruck, or the sun seen through clouds of wildfire smoke? Is it as bright as flames bursting and setting fire to plastic tents and sleeping bodies? Is it as deep as fresh blood flowing from the missing limbs of Wounded Children No Surviving Family? Is it as dark as the stains soaking through white shrouds as the blood dries? What happens if a red line is crossed? Is it moved a few feet farther, declared to be only a rough idea, something just thrown out there as a kind of test? Or is a red line like a traffic light that turns from red to yellow to green? Does anyone even care? When it comes to genocide, the only red lines run from pools and rivers of blood and gore.