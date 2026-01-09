For Cryin' Out Loud!

X K
5d

One thing I derived from reading your latest is how congruent the Trump regime is with Israel/Zionism. It's all nihilism, there is no reality beyond themselves and their fictions.

I speculate when - if - Trump dies, how the media will depict him as he presumably lies - in all senses of that word - in state in the Capitol Rotunda. (Of course this assumes the country somehow survives him.) Will his despicable example finally be enough for the media to describe him as he actually was, tied with Dumbya for the absolute worst president this country has ever had, or will they resort to the usual evasions, spin, and gloss, the most recent glaring example of which being the benign, perfumed, airbrushed treatment of Cheney, responsible along with Dumbya for the deaths and ruining of lives of how many millions?

Power. In this context, it's synonymous with "Triumph of the (Ill-) Will."

SamAsIAm
5d

"The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy." - The richest man in the world, in a nation obviously culling its population, via neglect of existential needs and threatening the rest of the world.

