Power
a poem
Listen to a recording of Power:
What do you need the law for when you can get away with using brute force, when you always have the biggest, the deadliest guns And you ride the fastest and meanest horse? What do you need courts and judges for, when you make up all your own rules, when those who protest and criticize you condemn as terrorists, traitors, and tools? What do you need hard evidence for when you attack foreign countries and kill, bomb fishing boats, abduct presidents, impose tariffs and sanctions at will? What do you need democracy for when you’ve got big, dark money on your side, when you disdain what the majority of voters think while you enable a live-streamed genocide? What do you need diplomacy for when threats and intimidation work so well, whoever resists your gun to their heads you bomb their lives into a living hell? What do you need responsibility for when it’s really some old-fashioned relic in a world where the ruthless and diabolical Can carry on as if they’re angelic. What do you need truth for when the sick fantasies and lies you invent are lauded and parroted in corporate media to manufacture mindless consent? What do you need morality for when you decide what’s wrong and what’s right, when war is peace, tyranny is freedom, down is up, and darkness is light? What do you need a conscience for when at night you sleep soundly and nice, knowing that for every atrocity and crime you’ll never pay an earthly price? What do you need compassion for? Isn’t empathy for weaklings and nuns, not for real men who send off to bleed and to die only other father’s and mothers’ sons? No, you don’t need any of that legal, moral crap when like a king, you rule with fist, sword and rod, And create in your own bloated image For all to worship a giant golden god?
One thing I derived from reading your latest is how congruent the Trump regime is with Israel/Zionism. It's all nihilism, there is no reality beyond themselves and their fictions.
I speculate when - if - Trump dies, how the media will depict him as he presumably lies - in all senses of that word - in state in the Capitol Rotunda. (Of course this assumes the country somehow survives him.) Will his despicable example finally be enough for the media to describe him as he actually was, tied with Dumbya for the absolute worst president this country has ever had, or will they resort to the usual evasions, spin, and gloss, the most recent glaring example of which being the benign, perfumed, airbrushed treatment of Cheney, responsible along with Dumbya for the deaths and ruining of lives of how many millions?
Power. In this context, it's synonymous with "Triumph of the (Ill-) Will."
"The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy." - The richest man in the world, in a nation obviously culling its population, via neglect of existential needs and threatening the rest of the world.