It’s not kings, presidents, prime ministers, governors, mayors and politicians that will make the world a better place for future generations; it is ordinary people doing the hard work and daily heavy lifting, ordinary people moving things step by step in the right direction. It’s not generals, commanders, soldiers and national guards that will fight for freedom, peace and democracy; it is ordinary people taking their battles to the streets and social media, ordinary people practising non-violent civil disobedience on the front lines. It’s not bankers, investors, executives and multinational corporations that will keep the economy running and put an end to poverty, hunger and suffering; it is ordinary people spending, giving, donating and helping out; ordinary people investing their time, energy and money in worthy causes. It’s not the courts, judges, lawyers, lawmakers and the police that will uphold the law and see that justice is done; it is ordinary people speaking out against what’s wrong, and standing up for what’s right, fair and just, ordinary people never giving up, and never backing down. It’s not scientists, academics, experts, technicians and engineers that will solve the climate crisis and avert global chaos and environmental disaster; it is ordinary people sharing resources, joining hands, and digging in, ordinary people bearing responsibility, taking initiative, and building community. It’s not writers, philosophers, musicians, artists and intellectuals that will answer difficult questions and deliver the truth; it is ordinary people daring to embark upon a long journey fraught with loneliness, darkness and peril; ordinary people travelling onward without a road map, yet fearlessly staying the course. It’s not priests, ministers, imams, rabbis and gurus that will save our souls and lead humanity on the path toward grace and redemption; it is ordinary people with love in their hearts and abiding faith in all that’s good and true, everyday ordinary people who will bring about a bright new day.