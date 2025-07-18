Change, they say, is better than a rest. But now for me, a rest is better than a change, especially when the kind of change that we’ve been experiencing these past months (or years?) comes with confusion, frustration, destruction and disintegration. It seems that I’ve reached the point where I’ve either run out of words or am in danger of repeating myself. Perhaps you know the feeling. At times like these, there’s nothing more therapeutic than hitting the road. And that’s what I’ll be doing until the end of the month.

Saskatchewan may not count among the World’s Top Ten Travel Destinations, but it’s where I grew up and lived until my late 20s. I guess I could call this holiday a road trip down memory lane with a few new discoveries along the way. Besides being on the move, making new discoveries serves to inspire and energize.

Until I’m back at work on my laptop at home, I’ll leave you with a few impressions:

Saskatoon skyline

Grasslands National Park

Cypress Hill Interprovincial Park