For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
X K's avatar
X K
13hEdited

"It seems that I’ve reached the point where I’ve either run out of words or am in danger of repeating myself."

I've exhausted my thesaurus as well. Looks as though you'll be in a setting where you can "breathe deep" to get refreshed rather than have to "take a deep breath" to brace yourself against the latest absurdity. Enjoy the time away to the maximum, looking forward to your return.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank Lambert's avatar
Frank Lambert
10h

I wish you have a wonderful, relaxing and enjoyable vacation from writing and your sincere concern for humanity, especially with the current holocaust against the Palestinians and other Gentiles by the diabolical fanatical Israelis in their desire to make Palestine/Israel a nation for Jews only as the world "leaders" remain silent and permit it to happen. So much for the worthless United Nations organization.

I loved your "Limbo" song lyrics immensely and commented on it, but at times I have trouble posting things on Substack (I'm still in the 20th century concerning technology) so I'm praising you for it now.

The photos are refreshing to look at so may you replenish your poetic wit during your hiatus from the computer keyboard and improve your overall health as well.

Best regards from a grateful reader,

Frank

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture