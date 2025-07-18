Change, they say, is better than a rest. But now for me, a rest is better than a change, especially when the kind of change that we’ve been experiencing these past months (or years?) comes with confusion, frustration, destruction and disintegration. It seems that I’ve reached the point where I’ve either run out of words or am in danger of repeating myself. Perhaps you know the feeling. At times like these, there’s nothing more therapeutic than hitting the road. And that’s what I’ll be doing until the end of the month.
Saskatchewan may not count among the World’s Top Ten Travel Destinations, but it’s where I grew up and lived until my late 20s. I guess I could call this holiday a road trip down memory lane with a few new discoveries along the way. Besides being on the move, making new discoveries serves to inspire and energize.
Until I’m back at work on my laptop at home, I’ll leave you with a few impressions:
Saskatoon skyline
Grasslands National Park
Cypress Hill Interprovincial Park
I've exhausted my thesaurus as well. Looks as though you'll be in a setting where you can "breathe deep" to get refreshed rather than have to "take a deep breath" to brace yourself against the latest absurdity. Enjoy the time away to the maximum, looking forward to your return.
I wish you have a wonderful, relaxing and enjoyable vacation from writing and your sincere concern for humanity, especially with the current holocaust against the Palestinians and other Gentiles by the diabolical fanatical Israelis in their desire to make Palestine/Israel a nation for Jews only as the world "leaders" remain silent and permit it to happen. So much for the worthless United Nations organization.
I loved your "Limbo" song lyrics immensely and commented on it, but at times I have trouble posting things on Substack (I'm still in the 20th century concerning technology) so I'm praising you for it now.
The photos are refreshing to look at so may you replenish your poetic wit during your hiatus from the computer keyboard and improve your overall health as well.
Best regards from a grateful reader,
Frank