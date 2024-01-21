a picture of old men

Old Men is about men not because I am a misandrist, but because the world happens to be run mostly by men, and frequently by old, or older, men. Unfortunately, women in power can be just as ruthless, bloodthirsty, arrogant and deranged as men. Examples, both recent and historical, abound.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Old men, cold men, do you have hearts? Or are they in storage like rusty spare parts? Blood on your hands, but none in your veins, Your soul is for sale, madness fevers your brains. Proud men, loud men, who is your God? Who do you serve, you and your death squad? Neither holy commandment nor rule of law But money, war and glory hold you in thrall. Pious men, biased men, what good are your lies? Though you dare speak of truth, the truth you despise. To which dark devils did you your soul sell? Do you think you’ll find forgiveness in hell? Evil men, feeble men, what deadly game do you play When for your war crimes, the innocents pay? But you do not hear their cries or their pleas, You’d rather they starve or die of disease. Blind men, unkind men, is there still a chance That you will find reason and end this war dance? How many dead children, how many more graves Before Gaza disappears under the waves? Vain men, insane men, what will you gain With all of your murder, mayhem and pain? When finally you die, will your spirit live on? Will the world mourn or curse you after you’re gone? Old men, cold men, step down and be gone. The wars you wage cannot be won With hatred, vengeance, brute lust for power. For your time will come soon, your very last hour.