At the Annual General Meeting of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) on May 7, primary care physician and public health practitioner, Dr. Yipeng Ge, was removed from the meeting room by the person who had registered him. The reason: he was wearing an embroidered watermelon pin. (His purpose in attending, it is worth noting, was to find out what the organization was doing to improve health care for patients in Ontario, not to make a political statement or to cause a disruption.) When Dr. Ge explained that the pin expressed his solidarity with Palestinian health care workers, physicians, surgeons, paramedic staff and nurses, he was told that his pin was “inappropriate” (a word I have come to loathe) and it could make “some people” feel “uncomfortable” and “unsafe”. When he refused to remove the pin, he was told that the matter would have to be “escalated”.

Dr. Ge returned to the conference room, but was approached in short order by two executive board member employees who cited an email sent just 2 days previously to advise attendees against wearing clothing or accessories with messaging. (What kind of messaging was not specified.) When Dr. Ge pressed the men on a piece of fruit’s political messaging, they admitted that its association with Palestinian solidarity was “triggering” for some. He was then told that if he chose not to remove the pin, he would be put in a separate room and have to participate virtually. This circular, Kafkaesque conversation continued after Dr. Ge was escorted to a quieter room. To his question if any other attendees had been removed for similar reasons, the two men could not give a single example. When he asked if he would also be removed for wearing a pride flag in case it offended a homophobe, they could not give a clear answer. They did reply after taking 10-15 minutes to think that wearing a Canadian flag pin would be acceptable.

I find it very hard to believe that a small image of a watermelon slice would trigger a panic attack in highly educated, highly skilled professional adults who not only see on a regular basis, but treat heart-wrenching cases of human suffering due to debilitating illness and devastating accidents. If some of them are so squeamish about a piece of fruit, how do they cope with the blood, guts, tears and excruciating pain in an OR, ICU, ER or a cancer ward? What are they doing in the medicine, for crying out loud? Unless it’s only for the money, status, and prestige. In either case, I suspect the uncomfortable and unsafe feelings of a small minority in the OMA serve primarily as a ploy to manipulate, control and intimidate the majority, and to shut down any dissent or deviation from what they consider acceptable and appropriate. It’s funny, don’t you think, that when it comes to some people’s fragile “feelings”, there’s never any mention of compassion and empathy.

What if a female physician had been wearing a summery watermelon print dress simply because she happened to like it? Would she have been made to undress on the spot? And what if someone had worn a Star of David flag or a noose pin like Itamar Ben-Gvir proudly sports on his lapel? Would both symbols have been permissible or conveniently overlooked? And what about the feelings of Dr. Ge or anyone else who shares his compassion and solidarity with Palestinian colleagues? Or do their feelings not count? Are their discomfort and insecurity unworthy of equal consideration?

Medical professionals who violate their Hippocratic oath by not opposing genocide, ethnic cleansing, torture, rape, starvation and immiseration of any group of people, full stop, should not feel “uncomfortable” at the sight of a watermelon pin. No, they should feel deeply ashamed and utterly mortified. They should feel wretchedly, woefully guilty. They should feel as if they are sitting on a bush of thorns or a bed of white hot coals. Nor, heaven forbid, should they feel “unsafe”. No, they should be scared to death of their own shadows. They should be terrified to go to sleep at night. They should be stalked by graphic images of shredded, mutilated, decapitated, dismembered, incinerated, amputated and sexually violated Palestinian children. They should be haunted day and night by the voice of six-year-old Hind Rajab crying for help! They should feel like a miserable pile of shit! And they should be made to feel like an utter disgrace to their profession and a traitor to medicine’s humanitarian principles!

What kind of world, I must ask, are we living in when we are all supposed to tiptoe around and bend over backwards in order to protect a handful of emotionally retarded individuals who have no respect for human life, no regard for the law and not the vaguest concept of morality? When people of conscience are removed from the room, when they’re censored, demonized, sanctioned, arrested and criminalized while those who support murder, rape, torture and wanton destruction are never held to account? When a freaked-out minority holds a majority hostage to their infantile “feelings” and seeks by all means to control what everyone else thinks, says, feels, writes, wears and does?

I think we all know the answers to those questions. And it’s a world that makes me, for one, feel extremely uncomfortable, unsafe and sick to my stomach!

(Watch the interview with Dr. Ge in its entirety here.)

Notes:

When Dr. Ge, who has worked as a physician in Rafah and the occupied West Bank, was a board member of the Canadian Medical Association, he was told that his social media posts about his experiences were inflammatory, antisemitic, and that he was a terrorist sympathiser and needed to apologize publicly if he wanted to stay on the board. I guess the AGM incident makes him the victim of a double tap strike! Interestingly, Rick Mercer, a popular Canadian comedian and political satirist known for his clever rants, gave the keynote speech at the OMA AGM. You’d think that attendees would have benefitted more from a panel of Palestinian physicians who’ve been caring 24/7 for nearly three years for victims of bomb, drone, sniper and fire attacks, starvation, disease and deprivation in the barely functioning ruins of bombed-out hospitals under next-to-impossible circumstances! But then, why put people in an unnecessarily stressful situation when they can be comfortably and safely entertained? The absurdity of this incident reminds me of the hilarious Monty Python sketch in which John Cleese demonstrates how to defend yourself against someone who attacks you with a piece of fresh fruit. “Some people” in the OMA might learn something from watching! Tip jar

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