For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
21h

Uh oh. I'm going into town today with my watermelon socks and keffiyeh. Luckily, not on any kind of official business. I've found that around town, people who recognize these symbols go out of their way to connect and help me out.

I must be living in a bubble.

How creepy that they'd remove someone from a meeting for wearing a watermelon pin.

Thanks for letting us know, Diane.

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5 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Heather Murray's avatar
Heather Murray
19hEdited

Diane what a relevant and important article !

I had the privilege of meeting Dr Yipeng Ge when he attended a showing of the film “ The voice of Hind Rajab” in our small Ontario community .

He Offered a stirring presentation and slide show regarding his experiences a a doctor in Gaza. Such A brave , warm exceptional human being indeed! What an honour to have him in our midst and as a fellow Canadian and spokesperson for the Palestinian people - witnessing and supporting the most vulnerable during this ongoing Genocide .. His is a gentle yet powerful voice to reckon with ! I know we will be hearing more from him . !

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