Everyone knows that on October 7, 2023 Hamas-led Palestinian fighters carried out a surprise military operation into Israel, during which 1,139 Israelis and foreign nationals were killed (exactly who killed whom remains officially unconfirmed) and 250 hostages taken back to the Gaza Strip. Some call this event a horrific terrorist attack, others regard it as heroic prison break. I would call it inexorable and fateful.

Everyone should also know by now that October 7 unleashed Israel’s vengeful assault on Gaza during which the IDF has:

slaughtered nearly 42,000 Palestinians, 70% of whom are children and women (the exact figure could be as high as 200,000+/-);

committed 3,524 massacres as reported by British journalist Sarah Wilkinson on 27/09/24;

killed at least 175 Palestinian journalists, 280 humanitarian aid workers, and 1,151 Palestinian health care workers;

wounded over 96,000, of which many victims die or are left with debilitating, life-changing injuries;

orphaned between 17,000 and 20,000 children, and wiped out 902 entire families;

starved 62,413 Palestinians according to a 2/10/24 letter to President Biden from a group of US physicians;

buried tens of thousands under 42 million tonnes of rubble, debris and sand;

detained over 2,200 Palestinian men and women, many of whom have been tortured, beaten, abused (including rape) and held under inhuman conditions without charge or trial;

displaced and deprived Gaza’s population (2.2 million originally) of shelter, food, clean water, electricity, fuel, sanitation, medical supplies, and essential services;

destroyed the majority of Gaza’s buildings and infrastructure, and shrunk a strip of land 41 km (25 miles) long and 6-12 km (3.7-6.5 miles) wide into tiny, constantly shifting safe zones;

expanded the conflict to the West Bank and Lebanon, threatening a broader regional war;

violated every international humanitarian law on the books and “plausibly” committed genocide according to the International Court of Justice.

(Note: all of the above figures are underestimated and constantly growing.)

The carnage is horrific. The destruction beyond belief. The suffering heart-breaking and gut-wrenching. But along with carnage, destruction and suffering, we in Western countries need to acknowledge with considerable alarm the rapid death of our “so-called” democratic values. Of these, the most seriously endangered are truth, morality and justice.

Truth

Since 7/10/23, the war on online mis/disinformation that began in earnest following the 2016 US election is being waged against:

any journalist whose reporting contradicts or strays from the acceptable narrative—that poor Israel is defending itself from the evil forces of Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, and that the valiant, democratic West is helping its ally, Israel, while trying tirelessly to find a peaceful solution to the conflict—and exposes Israel’s war crimes and the complicity of western countries, in particular the USA, through unconditional military and financial support;

pro-Palestinian, anti-Zionist protestors on and off campuses who call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and BDS;

any public figure—musician, writer, director, actor, artist, influencer—who gives voice to the Palestinian struggle for liberation and self-determination.

Most vociferous and vicious in their war on truth, and along with it free speech, are:

a biased and servile mainstream media that disseminates government propaganda rather than engages in investigative journalism and objective, factual reporting;

social media and crowdfunding platforms that censor, restrict and defund what they arbitrarily deem hate speech;

politicians, press speakers and public servants who lie, fabricate, distort and confabulate flagrantly, constantly and shamelessly;

Zionist organizations that falsely accuse critics of Israel of antisemitism—the dirtiest, lowest, cheapest, stupidest trick in the book, and the only argument they have.

What makes the assault on truth so fatal is best expressed in this quote from Hannah Arendt:

This constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything anymore. A people that can no longer distinguish between truth and lies cannot distinguish between right and wrong. And such a people, deprived of the power to think and judge, is, without knowing and willing it, completely subjected to the rule of lies. With such a people, you can do whatever you want.

Morality

Without truth, there is no morality. Morality is what I understand—and you can call me old-fashioned—as the ability to differentiate between right and wrong, and to act according to a set of the highest ethical standards. That concept of morality, however, seems to have become outdated, passé, a relic of the distant past. Actions and behavior are now evaluated, not by any ethical standards, but rather by necessity and expediency: the ends justifies the means. If you can get away with stealing, cheating, lying, even committing murder as both Israel and the USA have been doing for decades, the more power to you. Who’s going to stop you? Who has the authority to accuse you all of a sudden, let alone punish you for behavior that most likely the accusers have been committing themselves? And why should you repent and change your ways when so far they have worked so well? Who really gives a damn?

A philosopher or psychologist could explain the deterioration of morality better than I can, but it seems to me that somewhere along the way, we in the West have lost our belief in and reverence for a Higher Power, and replaced God, if you will, with money, power and self-importance. Ultimately, it is I, the individual or The State, who decides what’s good and right, and what I do and how I do it is nobody else’s business. I don’t know about you, but I see this “Me, me, me and fuck you” attitude not only on the world stage, but all around me in everyday situations. All you have to do to experience it is take a drive or walk down the street.

Justice

Justice depends on truth and morality. Although western leaders proudly speak at every opportunity of “the rule of law” or the “rules-based order”, there is little if any evidence of their adherence to either national or international law, as if the law exists, not to mete out justice, but to provide an escape from justice. As if the law is merely decorative window dressing. A nice, handy tool used by the rich and powerful against the poor and powerless.

All too frequently, the judicial process has proven to be so bogged down and/or corrupted for victims to ever expect a satisfactory judgement. Nowhere is this more evident than in the cases against Israel before the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. Although the ICJ ruled relatively quickly in July on Israel’s illegal occupation of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem as well as its annexation and settlement of Palestinian land, nine months have passed and the court has still not come to a final decision on Israel’s “plausible” genocide. Nor has the ICC issued the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant that the Chief Prosecutor applied for in April. To make matters worse, there is no mechanism for enforcement of international law and, as a result, the judicial system loses all credibility, respect and validity.

From this day forward

In the absence of truth, morality and justice, we don’t need even to mention freedom as a value because without truth, morality and justice, we are shackled only to our most primitive urges, desires and self-centred needs. With the loss of morality, truth and justice comes the deterioration of conscience, decency, honesty, courtesy, common consideration, compassion, social responsibility, and human dignity. Freedom is but an illusion, and in its place chaos, tyranny, and anarchy take hold and thrive.

Every day after October 7 has exposed Israel’s brutality and depravity, and revealed Western values as shallow, vacuous, pretentious and false. The masks have fallen off, the players prance and strut around on the stage stark naked and stark-raving mad, and everyone in the audience can see all the warts, moles, lesions, scars, lumps and bumps. And it’s not a pretty sight!

What does need to go the way of the dinosaurs is human complacency, indifference, arrogance, exceptionalism, intolerance, greed, and hypocrisy. But unless we can find it in ourselves to revive and nourish truth, morality and justice, Israeli soldiers will kill and Palestinian civilians will die while the rest of us stumble and fumble around in the dark.

Leave me a tip or buy me a cup of coffee

So far everything I’ve published can be read, commented on and subscribed to for free, and will remain free going forward. This does not mean, of course, that I wouldn’t appreciate a small gesture of support in the form of a coffee or tip. I will put your donation to good use!