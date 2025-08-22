For Cryin' Out Loud!

Lenny Cavallaro
2h

Our anger should also be directed at the main-stream media, which still feel unable to use the "G-word" (genocide). The Holodomor (1932-33) refers to the "man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine orchestrated by Joseph Stalin, resulting in the deaths of millions of Ukrainians who resisted collectivization." Casualty estimates fall in the five-to-seven-million range, with some higher and others lower. Most people agree this was "genocide," so why do so many still refuse to acknowledge Gaza as another example thereof?

X K
41m

"Now is the time for disgust and revulsion toward a rogue country whose misled people have learned nothing from their history but hatred, vengeance, arrogance and brutality."

Just to pick up on one of many fine points, Israeli/Zionist "history" doesn't deserve to be so called. These are existents - I refuse to describe them as "people" - who think Leon Uris' "Exodus" is both a documentary and a deed, and whose political leader, Satanyahu, was nearly frothing at the mouth on Oct. 27, 2023 upon mentioning the "Amaleks" - who the hell ever heard of them before then? who the hell cares now? - from 3,000 years ago, and who Satanyahu believes are still out to get him.

The world has to put up with this nonsense? Well, it is, and has been doing so since at least May 15, 1948, more astutely since the 1929 Palestine riots. See also https://ifamericansknew.org/history/forget.html, "Israel Deliberately Forgets Its History."

