First, there was Trump’s 20-point Peace Plan for Gaza, swiftly approved and blessed by the UN Security Council with Russia and China abstaining. Then shortly after, Trump announced his 28-point Peace Plan for Ukraine. But before the Prince, I mean the President of Peace comes up with another magic 20-something Point World Peace Plan (and you can bet the house that there’s one in the making) in order to secure his coveted Nobel Peace Prize and a place in history as Ruler of the World, I’d like to beat him to it with my own humble One-Point World Peace Plan.

It goes like this:

Entice all those war-hot-and-horny world leaders to Mir-a-lago or some other magical venue with the promise of glory and profits. Then load them onto a plane and parachute them into Gaza’s Red Zone with no weapons, no food or water, no first aid kit, no cell phones or electronics, no winter clothing, no money, no map, only the clothes on their backs and the shoes on their feet.

When Donald Trump, followed by Pete Hegseth and Linsey Graham, immediately runs for cover, bone spurs in his feet notwithstanding, cowers in the rubble, wets his pants and cries for Mommy;

When Marco Rubio loses a limb or two in a ceasefire-violation bomb blast and lies, screaming and bleeding to death on a metal lattice in a ravaged, barely functioning hospital with no anaesthetic, no antibiotics, no medication, no hope;

When J.D. Vance wanders on a desperate, futile search for scraps of food across the yellow line and is chased and shot by buzzing quadcopter drones or snipers;

When Ursula von der Leyen is taken by IDF soldiers to a detention centre, strip-searched, dragged around by the hair, called a bitch and a whore, photographed and threatened with rape and the rape of her seven children because Mossad knows where they live;

When Keir Starmer spends day and night, wearing only his sodden suit and standing on wet, cold feet for lack of a dry place to sit or lie down in a collapsed, rain-drenched, mud-clogged plastic tent in the freezing cold;

When Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron are arrested as terrorists, blind-folded, zip-tied, transported in the night to Sde Teiman or some other hellhole, forced in only their shorts to lie on a cold concrete floor, beaten, kicked, anally assaulted, subjected to loud Hebrew disco music and deprived of food, water, toilets, sleep and legal counsel;

When Mark Rutte contacts an infectious intestinal disease that has him puking his guts out, shitting his pants and having delirious nightmares of headless babies, limbless toddlers and shredded, scorched children;

When the whole miserable entourage sees, hears, tastes, feels, breathes and lives what Gazans have been enduring since October 7, only then will they call for peace faster than you can say, “Bob’s your uncle”. Only then will “peace on earth” mean more than a pretty phrase printed on glittery Christmas cards, and delivered on Christmas Eve from St. Peter’s Cathedral and every pulpit around the world.

OK, I know my One-Point World Peace Plan is fraught with logistical problems like who’s going to gather these world leaders in one place all at the same time? Who’s going to charter and man the plane? Who’s going to load the cargo? Who’s going to get everyone to put on their parachutes? Who’s going to push them off?

I’m also sober enough to know that my plan is a complete fantasy. But how, I ask you, is my plan more fantastical than Trump’s built-to-fail peace plans, or any others that are yet to arise like mirages in the desert?

But hey, I can dream, can’t I?

