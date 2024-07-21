For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Susan T
Jul 21

The mighty are indeed mad. Their wars, their environmental destruction, their help in the commitment of an ongoing genocide. Their behaviour only makes sense if one sees making money as the most important thing that a person or a country can achieve, regardless of how many people die, how much land is destroyed, how many hearts are broken.

Anne
Jul 21

The answer is also in the hearts of those who still care and who refuse to accept such madness

