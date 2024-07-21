Listen to an audio recording of My Heart, My Heart:
In a noisy hospital hallway, a Palestinian father holds, wrapped in his blood-stained arms and splayed on his lap, the limp, lifeless body of his son, a boy of twelve or thirteen, a child on the cusp of becoming a man. Bewildered, he points a finger upward —is it in anguish or in supplication?— and cradles in his other hand his son’s lolling, injured head. “My heart, my heart,” he cries, his dark eyes spilling tears, his cheek pressing the boy’s bloody ear, his hand stroking his child’s draped body, his lips seeking to kiss love, life, back into his dead child, his boy, his son. “My heart, my heart,” he wails. How do you not weep for this broken man? How do you not grieve with helpless fathers and inconsolable mothers who cradle and cuddle their mauled, mutilated children one last time; who hunt frantically under rubble and dig, bare-handed, for their missing sons and daughters; who search but find only bloody body parts strewn in the street, on the side of a road, on a beach, in a destroyed schoolyard? How does your heart not break and shatter like a child’s bones under an Israeli tank? How does your heart not burst like a baby in a bomb blast? How many more children must be maimed, murdered, dismembered and starved? How many more parents must moan and mourn, and point their fingers at the sky? How much longer must this war rage on? The answer is not written in the stars; it is not divined in cards or crystal balls; it is not blowing in the wind, my friend; it is hidden in the stone cold hearts of the mighty and the mad. Read more in Poems.
Thanks for reading For Cryin' Out Loud!! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The mighty are indeed mad. Their wars, their environmental destruction, their help in the commitment of an ongoing genocide. Their behaviour only makes sense if one sees making money as the most important thing that a person or a country can achieve, regardless of how many people die, how much land is destroyed, how many hearts are broken.
The answer is also in the hearts of those who still care and who refuse to accept such madness