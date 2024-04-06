Money
Sing along to this rewrite!
Money
Since it’s clearly the lust for blood and profit that’s driving the war on Gaza, I re-wrote this Pink Floyd classic. I hope Roger Waters won’t mind!
Sing along to this Instrumental version!
Money, it's a gas Biden's got AIPAC bucks shoved up his ass. Money, it's your friend, All you gotta do is lean over and bend. Don't worry, it's all right, Don't try to put up a fight! Just take it! Take the money! Money, it's such fun, You can buy yourself some bigger guns, Money, take some more, So you can start a big fat third world war. Bombs, missiles, tanks and planes. Shells, weapons for the insane. Just go and spend it! Spend the money! Money, it's no crime Political extortion will get you zero time. Money, so they say Will keep the bastards in power another day. But if they think money's for free They're barking up the wrong tree, One day they're gonna pay, Gonna pay, gonna pay.
Very good rendition of a song I grew up listening to. I love Pink Floyd. Thanks for sharing.
The USA do not stand for freedom and democracy. Their only goal is to maximize profits for a tiny minority of its citizens. My recommendation is don't buy American!