a little girl and a big fat king

Little Perla and the Big Fat King

Not so very long ago, there was an island kingdom far, far away, though not nearly as far away as you might like to think. Surrounded by a bountiful sea, this island of pristine lakes and teeming rivers, lush forests and verdant valleys was fruitful enough to support a thriving population.

Though island life was more idyllic than urban mainlanders enjoyed, islanders were no different in their willingness to let some cunning, ambitious male individual establish himself as supreme leader. And if, without resorting to excessive terror and repression, this king was able, with the support of his loyal cohorts, to maintain order, ensure prosperity, foster unity and keep out intruders, islanders were quite content to be ruled.

Under their revered king, every family on the island had a safe home, a secure livelihood, and a bright future. Thanks also to the island’s abundant resources and its industrious farmers, fishermen, butchers, bakers and merchants as well as the ingenious scientists whose ground-breaking research developed more resilient and higher-yielding plants and livestock, people grew big and fat along with their Big Fat King. To live happily on this little island, you needed only to produce and consume. And the more you produced and consumed, the more corpulent you became. And the heavier, chubbier, pudgier and podgier you became, the more highly you were esteemed.

Times were good on this little island, but the problem with good times is that good is never good enough. People wanted bigger-better-more, and the bigger-better-more they had, the greater their feeling of entitlement to bigger, fancier houses crammed with bigger, fancier stuff, and as much food and drink as they could fill their stomachs with. A rare handful of doctors (rare because most were just as obese as their patients) warned of the risks associated with ever-expanding waistlines, but who listened? Increasing appetites demanded more vigorous production which put a strain on agricultural capacity. But when the occasional crops failed who doubted that next year’s harvest would be larger and better than ever? At the same time, rapidly increasing volumes of waste were fouling the land, air and water, and as a last resort loads of steaming excrement were being piped into the sea. But who sounded the alarms? Who wondered where progress was leading? Who questioned the long-term consequences? Who worried, foolishly, about the future?

Not the adipose and affluent, or the plump and powerful. And certainly not the Big Fat King. No one, except a little girl named Perla.

⸎

Now, not everyone on the island was rotund and rich. At the bottom of the food chain was a number of vagrants and outcasts who had only their indolence, intransigence and stupidity to blame for undernourishment and poverty. A second marginalized minority consisted of eccentric individuals who lived a relatively minimalist lifestyle for personal or religious reasons. Twelve-year-old Perla and her parents belonged to this group.

Being exceptionally precocious, inquisitive, small and skinny for her age, Perla was shunned or bullied by the roly-poly kids at school. Her unpopularity did not disconcert her for she found all the company she needed in the natural world, and she spent her time outside of school admiring fresh fragrant flowers, observing fascinating insects, tracking elusive wild animals, following a dancing brook, or listening to the thundering surf on the beach. In these solitary moments, Perla’s heart filled with so much love and peace that she could almost float away. That is, until everything began to change.

More often than not, the thick vile air made Perla choke and gasp, and the rain, when oily drops fell briefly from sparse black clouds, burned her skin if she failed to find cover in the scruffy woods that hadn’t yet been cleared and turned into dusty fields or burned to the ground by raging wildfires. On the beach, she came across rotting fish amid reeking brownish foam and fetid mounds. More frequently, Perla came home without having seen a single bird, deer, rabbit, butterfly, or bee, and in the summer, she often hid in her bedroom from the burning sun. Warm days were getting hotter and drier, and colder days bitterly frigid. Didn't anyone see what was happening? Was she the only one who cared?

Perla’s parents listened patiently to her fears, but there was little they could do when the island was always changing, it had changed in the past and it would change in the future. No one could turn back time so why get upset and waste energy that could be put to better use? Besides, anyone who thought differently was well-advised to keep their opinions to themselves for fear of getting arrested and taken off to jail in the middle of the night. Her parents being of little help, Perla turned to her teachers who told her not to ask so many impertinent questions.

But what, she couldn’t help thinking, if things get worse? Nothing on Perla’s little island was like it used to be, and certainly nothing was getting better. Even she knew that, and she was only twelve years old. What kind of future would she and other children and their children have if everyone sat by and quietly did nothing? And what about the Big Fat King? If he was so wise and powerful, why was he doing nothing at all but growing bigger and fatter?

On Perla’s way home from school, there lived a reclusive old professor, and one day she stopped by to ask if he might offer some insight. The old man welcomed her into a tiny cottage stacked to the ceiling with more books than were housed in the island’s main library. After hearing Perla out, he agreed regretfully that yes, she was right, life on their little island was changing indeed, and not for the better. People’s run-away greed, gluttony and gullibility were responsible, he explained, but no one wanted to hear the truth. For many years, he and a few like-minded colleagues had been gathering scientific evidence and publishing academic papers, but neither the Big Fat King nor his Big Fat Council was willing to hear the facts, let alone take any kind of action. Every rogue scientist was branded a confabulating liar and a treacherous traitor, dismissed or even banned from teaching positions, and threatened repeatedly with imprisonment if they continued to voice seditious opinions.

“I am an old, worn-out man,” he said as he showed Perla to the door, “who has given up the fight, and if I were you—”

But he wasn’t her, and before she thanked him for his time, she asked if he would kindly lend her some of his books. Perla promised not to show them to anyone or reveal where she’d got them from, and went straight home. She found the technical jargon difficult to figure out, but the gist was clear: the island was in trouble. And she must do something, but what? Question upon question plagued her day and night until one day on her way to school she stopped by the castle and knocked on the huge gates.

“I’d like to speak to the Big Fat King,” she announced with raw, stinging knuckles.

The guard, upon seeing a little blue-eyed, apple-cheeked, red-haired girl in long braids, laughed and slammed the portal in her face. Unless she ran along, she was told after a couple tries, she’d get a thrashing if not from her parents, then from him personally, and with pleasure!

Well then, Perla thought, since it was a Friday morning and she wouldn’t be missing anything important at school, she sat down and waited. One after the other, the guards didn’t let her in either, and when it was getting close to suppertime, Perla went home. That night she dreamed that she was trapped in a deep dark hole and had no voice to cry for help.

But nightmares being nightmares and Perla being a persistent girl, she returned to the castle the following Friday. Her parents didn’t approve of their daughter skipping school, but didn’t stand in her way as she packed a basket of food, a thick cushion, a warm sweater, a school book in case she had time to catch up on her lessons, a notepad and pencil, and set off. But once again, no guard let her in, and no authority from inside the castle came out to more than try to shoo away the silly girl squatting outside the gates.

At first, her sit-ins attracted subtle glances, then outright stares and glares from waddling passers-by. Whenever a tubby adult bothered to ask what on earth was she doing when she belonged in school with obedient children, she answered that she had an urgent message for the Big Fat King about the state of their island. What did a little girl know about such things? And just who did she think she was demanding to speak to the Big Fat King? Because no one stopped long enough for an explanation, she began handing out a brief handwritten message:

Our island is dying! Life as we know it is in serious danger, and no one is doing a thing about it? Why?

Most islanders threw the paper away with a smirk or a snort, and some said she deserved a good hiding! The unkindest taunts and jeers came from the rolyest-poleyist children, but slowly a curious few curious crept by, first to find out how she got away with skipping school, then to hear her passionately explain that it was their future, everybody’s future, she was concerned about, weren’t they? When the most inquisitive among them started getting evasive answers at home, one by one, then in pairs, and soon in small groups, children of all ages joined her. Some confessed to sharing her worries, but shouldn’t children be seen and not heard? This, Perla said, was old-fashioned nonsense. Why shouldn’t children say what was troubling them, and didn’t they have the right to speak up about their future?

After several weeks, a crowd of children had gathered around Perla. Frustrated and angry at finding locked gates and tired of asking politely to be heard, they stood together and chanted, “The future is ours and we will not be silent!”

Finally, the castle gates opened and a big fat man came out, grunting and lumbering like a hippo. The troublemaker, he bellowed, was to step forward and follow.

“Can’t the others come with me?” Perla asked. But no, she was to come alone, and the rest were to scram.

Perla was escorted down long broad hallways to an immense council chamber that smelled of rancid bacon. On both sides, shapeless men in formless robes overflowed their creaking seats and watched with beady eyes sunken in bloated faces. Feeling smaller than she’d had in her entire young life, Perla was not afraid. No, she was angry, she was infuriated, at the sight of these powerful lumps of lard, belching and farting and smacking their lips, as if she were a tasty appetizer to be gobbled up.

Perla took a deep breath. “So where is the Big Fat King?” she asked.

Long before Perla was born, the Big Fat King had stopped making public appearances. Due to his gargantuan appetites and grotesque bulk, neither men nor beasts nor machines could move him, and everything—his throne, bed, table, toilet, etc.—had to be rebuilt around him. Ensconced in his imperial cavern and hidden behind massive drapery, this whale of a man snored, snorted, devoured, guzzled, eliminated and governed without giving all but the most unavoidable of audiences.

“Speak when you are spoken to,” ordered a voice, “and wait!”

Silently, Perla waited. She hadn't prepared a speech, for she believed that like angels the right words would come to her, and already she could feel their wings unfold around her. Her heart beat wildly.

At last, trumpets sounded and, following the cry of “All rise for the Big Fat King”, there was a simultaneous heaving, panting and groaning from the sidelines.

“Just what is the meaning of all this nonsense, girl?” boomed the Big Fat King from behind his big royal curtain.

“My name’s Perla,” she said to a round of snorts, groans and roars.

The Big Fat King belched and rumbled. “Don’t you know it’s almost lunchtime? So make it snappy, little Perla. You have one minute!”

One minute? How could she say in one minute all that was in her heart? “Our island is dying!” Perla began, trembling with indignation. “Animals are dying. Plants are dying. The lakes and rivers and sea are dying, and all you can think about is your next big, fat meal!” Perla paused to squeeze back tears amidst another outburst from the Big Fat Council. “If you do nothing to prevent this catastrophe, pretty soon there will be no next meal for you or for anyone else. Do you hear me? Do you understand?”

“That’s enough!” the Big Fat King growled and expelled a gigantic sour burp.

But Perla held fast. “How dare you treat our island like it’s yours to abuse and exploit? How dare you steal the future from children!”

Well, that was going too far, this snip of a girl telling a King to clean up his act.

So, did the Big Fat King have Perla removed and thrown into a dungeon? Or was he impressed with her gumption and willing to hear her out? Did she succeed in getting her message across? Did she change the course of history?

What Perla did do—defy authority and say what no one wanted to hear—was unprecedented. A few considered her brave. Most called her a cheeky upstart, a spoiled brat and an ungrateful beast. Many suspected that she’d been put up to it by that deranged group of junk “scientists” who desperately chose an immature, misguided and unstable child as their spokesperson. They should be ashamed! Her parents should be ashamed! Anyone who tolerated such traitorous nonsense should be ashamed! Shame, shame, shame!

But what does it matter how the story ends? It’s all made-up, isn’t it? And nothing faintly resembles the truth because in real life what child, what mere girl would summon the nerve? And what chance would she have against a Big Fat King?

THE END

More in Stories.