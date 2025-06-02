For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
2d

Thanks for this video link. I feel incredibly sad when I listen to those doctors but even more, I feel rage. Someone the other day said to me that I need to have faith that our leaders will do the right thing. I have lost friends because they say I am "too angry." It boggles my mind that people can watch these videos, read these stories, see starving children, hear about how Netanyahu and his cronies are glad that Palestinian children are dying because they would "just grow up to be terrorists" listen to Trump talk about making Gaza a tourist attraction and not feel angry. Or sad. Or something. Anything other than turning their heads away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Ray Joseph Cormier's avatar
Ray Joseph Cormier
2dEdited

Excellent letter, Diane! Now that former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Olmert just came out this weekend saying Israel is committing WAR CRIMES in Gaza, hopefully it will give Carney the Moral Courage to say it like it is. A Genocide! And follow up with concrete actions against Israel!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture