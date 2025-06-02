Yesterday I watched this press conference with NDP MP Heather McPherson, a very rare courageous voice in Canadian politics, and a group of brilliant and admirable Canadian medical professionals who have volunteered in Gaza. If you watch it, and I hope you will, their testimony will bring tears to your eyes as it did to mine.

As a result, I sent off two letters this morning: one to our freshly minted Prime Minister Mark Carney and a slightly different one to Anita Anand, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. Below is my letter to Mr. Carney, and you are more than welcome to use any portion of it in your own letters to whomever deserves to hear what you have to say.

Dear Prime Minister Carney,

I am writing to urge your government to do all in your power to prevent the mass starvation of Palestinians in Gaza and to stop Israel’s campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

In a joint statement with Prime Minister Starmer and President Macron on May 19, you threatened Israel’s government with “concrete actions” and “targeted sanctions”. While such statements are commendable after a long period of both active and tacit complicity by the previous Liberal government, they consist of nothing but woefully inadequate words unless these actions and sanctions are specified and carried out. Otherwise, this statement is merely an attempt to get Canada off the hook for now.

The voices that you and your government must heed are those of Canadians, many of whom voted for you and who not only oppose Israel’s genocide—and yes, I would like you to have the courage to use the word publicly—in demonstrations, petitions, letters and other acts of protest, but also the admirable doctors, surgeons, nurses and medical staff who have volunteered in Gaza to treat despite very limited means the cruel, heinous and agonizing injuries that Israel’s assault is inflicting on innocent Palestinian children and their unarmed families. I urge you not only to heed but also to implement Doctors Against Genocide’s prescription to stop the genocide.

Furthermore, under your fresh leadership, Prime Minister Carney, Canada must begin not only to detach itself economically from the United States but also to distance itself morally from a “partner” without whose unconditional support the killing, starvation and destruction in Gaza would not be happening. As the host of the upcoming G7 meeting in Kananaskis, Canada has the unique opportunity to salvage whatever is left of its reputation as a “peacekeeper” and to commit itself unequivocally to the sanctity of human rights and international humanitarian law. History will not be unkind to such leadership!

(Footnotes have been added because the email form for communication with Prime Minister Carney limited me to 2,000 characters.)