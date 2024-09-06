Jump for Joy!
a joyful poem for a change!
Listen to an audio recording of Jump for Joy!
Jump for joy! Senile ol’ Joe’s been replaced, Now smiley-face Kamala’s in the race. Jump for joy! Wasn’t her DNC coronation just super Without pro-Palestinian party poopers! Jump for joy! Just like in last year’s Barbie movie, Kamala’s girl power’s just, oh, so groovy! Jump for joy! With Nice Guy Tim Walz at her side, She’ll get to the White House on a landslide. Jump for joy! The millions are already rolling in, Hey, taking AIPAC’s money’s no sin! Jump for joy! About this woman, make no mistake, Unlike Trump, she’s no crook, deviant or fake! Jump for joy! Let’s be clear, when Kamala’s speaking, She tolerates no whining or squeaking! Jump for joy! When Kamala’s at the helm of the nation, She’ll crack down on antisemitic misinformation. Jump for joy! On foreign policy she may still be a rookie, But as a prosecutor, she’s one real tough cookie! Jump for joy! Israel, you’ll get those big cargos ’Cause Kamala’s strictly against weapons embargos! Jump for joy! She’s promised jobs and good jobs galore That will come with her solid support for war! Jump for joy! She’ll build the world’s most lethal military, Damn, this girl’s got balls and no cherry! Jump for joy! What’s that? Genocide, you say? Well, Kamala won’t let bad vibes spoil her day! Jump for joy! President Harris is gonna re-invent the game But boy, boy, The more things change, the more they stay the same! (Feel free to add your own verses in the comments!) Read more in Making Fun.
JOY, center stage here, seems to be taking that long long bumpy ride down that Empire-ical slippery slope, following all the other countless once meaningful words that have been stolen, inverted, lost all meaning and taken a nose dive, and now evoke mostly shock, dissonance and anger at the loss of such a beautiful word/experience. Thank you, Diane, for this powerful poem punctuating how Joy too has been taken hostage......for now....having fallen into the wrong hands, but most certainly not forever!
Great summation of the first few weeks of Kamala!