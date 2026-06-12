Copied from a post by the leader of Quebec’s Green Party

On June 1, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a speech on antisemitism to rabbis, advocacy and community leaders at the Holy Blossom synagogue in Toronto, and to the nation as a whole.

Carney begins his speech by re-assuring his Jewish and national audiences that Canada is a country “not founded on a single creed, race, language, or faith” but rather on tolerance and inclusiveness as in the three-thousand-year-old Jewish tradition that “has taught us that a society should not be judged by its wealth or its power, but by how it treats its most vulnerable” and the Aristotelian concept of friendship as “the mutual recognition between citizens that each is pursuing a good life under the same political roof, and that the conditions of your flourishing are the same as mine.”

Pluralism is Canada’s framework, Carney reminds his audience. Canadian secularism is open, and the religious, linguistic, cultural and historical differences of its immigrant and indigenous citizens are strengths to be nurtured and respected. In Canada, the state ensures that “every Canadian has the freedom of conscience to live as they believe” and “no culture, faith, race, gender, or identity is threatened or suppressed”.

Canada’s founding covenant, Carney claims, is being threatened, however, by the “scourge of antisemitism”. Incidents of hatred toward Jews, he maintains, have “surged to levels not seen in the post-war period”, brutally targeting schools, universities, synagogues, community centers, businesses, subways, Holocaust memorials, and even patients in hospitals. The rise in antisemitism is causing Jewish parents to worry about sending their children to day schools, and Jewish men to consider the risk of wearing a kippah in the subway. At the opening of the Chabad Jewish Centre at the University of Ottawa, he personally experienced angry shouting passers-by and a heavy police presence.

He then goes on to outline the legislative measures his Liberal government has taken to:

enact Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, to create new offences for intimidation and obstruction at places used by identifiable communities;

reaffirm Canada’s adoption of the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism;

confront hate online and violent extremism through the Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence and the Community Resilience Fund;

commit $36 million to projects to counter online and offline extremism in schools, communities, and workplaces in addition to $75 million to protect Jewish and other faith-based institutions at risk through the Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence;

launch Canada’s new Ministerial Advisory Council on Rights, Equality, and Inclusion “to combat racism and hate in all their forms, and to guide the Government of Canada as we build a fairer, more just, more inclusive country.”

These measures, Carney makes clear, are not designed to curtail freedom of expression or constrain legitimate criticism of “any government on any subject anywhere”.

He concludes by insisting on the need for Canadians to stand up for each other. This requires everyone:

not to transpose foreign conflicts onto each other

to stand up and protect our fellow citizens

to raise our voices in disgust and defiance when we see the ugly face of antisemitism

to see no child as a representative of any foreign state

to place no responsibility on any Canadian for the actions of any foreign government

to conduct political arguments in Parliament and the public square, not to direct them at private business, homes or communities

In the past, he admits, Canada has failed to protect minorities, but that “each failure has taught us something about what it means to be the country we aspire to be”. He ends his speech with a promise to renew Canada’s covenant so that “Jewish Canadians can be visibly, fully, joyfully Jewish in public life” and “Indigenous Peoples, Muslim Canadians, Black Canadians, Sikh Canadians, Christian Canadians, Queer Canadians – every Canadian – can be visibly themselves without fear”.

Because it would take a much longer essay for me to illuminate the convenient omissions and moral red flags in Carney’s speech, I will limit myself to saying that, without so much as mentioning exactly what has given rise to antisemitic events not only in Canada but also in the USA, UK, Europe and Australia, Carney totally absolved Canada’s Jewish community of any connection to or moral, ideological and financial support for Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing, its ethno-supremacist apartheid state and its illegal, land-grabbing Eretz Israel project. He put Zionist Jews and Zionist Jewish organizations under blanket protection from public criticism and opposition. Worst of all, his government has effectively made antisemitism more worthy of urgent legislative attention than the crime of genocide. Besides which he told Canadians to be nice and respectful. And all with the Israeli flag standing in the background!

I would love to ask Mr. Carney if he’s so concerned about the safety of Jewish school children, what about the Palestinian children in Gaza who have no school to go to because Israel’s moral army has bombed them to rubble? What about those Palestinian parents who must weigh the daily risks of sending their children to makeshift schools where they could be killed or maimed in an IDF attack? What about the Palestinian children who have no parents to send them to school, or no siblings to accompany them or help them with their studies?

What about the shredded, incinerated, decapitated, mutilated, amputated Palestinian children that Israel sees as Hamas terrorists? What about the Palestinian children who’ve been orphaned; who’ve starved or frozen to death; who are being held without charge, tortured, and abused in Israeli prisons; who’ve died of a single gunshot to the head or chest; who are dying of treatable diseases and infections because insufficient medical supplies are delivered to barely functioning hospitals; who will die of cancer, or kidney failure because Israel refuses to let their families seek urgent medical treatment elsewhere? Not to mention the concrete actions the Canadian government has not taken to stop the flow of weapons to Israel, to cut diplomatic ties, to cancel free trade agreements and impose economic sanctions, or to hold Israeli leaders to account for their numerous war crimes, ceasefire violations and failure to abide by international law!

Prime Minister Carney plays with words, quotes from biblical prophets and famous philosophers, lofty ideals and noble principles, like a master illusionist manipulates balls, coins and playing cards, and pull rabbits, doves and roses out of a hat before our very eyes. He could’ve saved himself 29 minutes and come right out with what he really meant to say, and what his audience really wanted to hear: Don’t worry, ladies and gentlemen, your investments are safe with me! But wouldn’t that have spoiled the show!

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[1] An online article in The Canadian Jewish News mentions that “for weeks this spring, heavily armed police SWAT teams were dispatched [to the synagogue] so worshippers could feel safe”.