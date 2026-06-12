For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
2d

Money talks!

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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
3d

Carney's speech in that synagogue was just a continuation of his hypocritical, money grubbing attitude. He pretended to be aware of the impacts of climate change, then he was intimidated by Alberta and threats to separate and promoted more pipelines. Before that, he rescinded the digital services tax in an attempt to suck up to Trump. He says whatever he thinks will get him elected by the people he is interacting with. He would just be pathetic if he didn't have so much power. As it is, he is disgusting.

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