If our hearts were beautiful big houses with unlocked doors and open windows, the homeless would find shelter from the cold, the dark, the street; the hungry would fill their stomachs on hot meals and warm drinks; the helpless would be taken in and lifted back onto their feet; the hunted would find refuge under a solid roof; the lonely would come in from the storm for comfort, company and sympathy; the sick and wounded would be cared for and nurtured back to health. If our hearts were beautiful big houses, there would always be an empty bed, a seat at the table, a chair to curl up in, a fire to read by or play music, someone to talk to and someone to listen. There would always be enough room for the homeless, the hungry, the helpless, the hunted, the lonely, the sick and wounded to stay, if only for an hour, a day or two, a few weeks, for as long as they liked. And when someone left for no matter what reason, for no matter how long, everyone would find their way back because in our hearts the lights are always on.