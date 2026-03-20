If I Were a Mother in Gaza
a poem
Listen to a recording of If I Were a Mother in Gaza:
If I were a mother in Gaza, I would look every day for my precious son, for that missing piece of me, the boy who will never become a man and a father. But I would not find him in the boxes of bones, or body bags of mutilated, decomposing corpses that Israel unloads at the morgue like garbage dumped in a landfill. Until my eyes saw what my heart fears I would not give up, I would not rest. If I were a mother in Gaza, I would wake in the bitter cold night to find my newborn baby girl, silent in her blankets and frozen like a block of ice, her face and fingers blue and stiff, her tiny mouth and nose streaming dark blood. And if I wrapped her in my arms and held her to my bare breast, I could not warm and melt her back to life with my tears or my prayers. If I were a widowed mother in Gaza, I would rise in the early morning, not knowing how, without a husband, without money, without work or help, I might feed my crying, starving children. I would not know what to say, what stories to tell, what songs to sing to ease the pain gnawing at their swollen bellies. And should I leave our tattered tent to go out and scrounge, beg, steal bread, flour, rice, any scrap of food, I would worry that when I returned I would find my children blown to pieces while I wasn’t there to keep them safe. If I were a pregnant mother in Gaza, I would dread the gush of blood, the splitting pains that came too soon, too fast, and I would lose another longed for child. But if I were lucky to carry my baby, I would give birth in an unsafe place at an unsafe time without medical help to stop me from bleeding to death or dying from infection. And if I died, I would leave behind another motherless child. If I were a mother in Gaza, loss would be my bread and water, sorrow the clotted air I breathe, grief the flimsy roof over my head, pain the shattered earth beneath my feet. Yet, I would not lose all hope for I would give my blood and breath, I would lay down my life to end this genocide so that all of Gaza’s children— born and unborn—will live and grow up to bring insha’Allah (ان شاء الله), into a brighter world a nation of strong children.
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Thank you for sharing this powerful poem.
The actual number of deaths -- including those who will die of privation, those whose bodies have not been found, those who will die because of lack of medical treatment, and those who may have survived but whose lifespans will be shortened considerably: with all groups including many children -- is way, way higher than the "official" figures. I call it genocide.
Exactly. I have to make contact with one of my sites on youtube: Electronic Intifada and ask them to describe the family situations in Gaza. They live in large family groups: I bet grandmothers and prob. even Grandfathers don't eat so there is something for the children. Back when Japan was poor, prob. like during the world depression or always...an older person, like 65, would agree that their time was up, not useful enough for the family anymore... and they would be carried to a mountain place to die from starvation...among the bones of last year's oldsters.
I can't even think about the children who die from wounds, the mothers who have no milk for the baby...they live with and support their extended family so they live with constant horrors: loved ones who are killed or just whither away.
Adults can survive starvation up to a point: many from concentration camps went on to marry, have children and live to an old age. Children cannot survive starvation: all their faculties are affected. Growth, health of organs, brains. It's disgusting. Now I am seeing comments from at least semi-educated Americans about how terrible the Iranians are...that is propaganda via AIPAC on corp media...Media avoided talks about Gaza because that is antisemitic. Joy Reid and Katie Phang got fired from MSNBC for mentioning Gaza. Now they have substacks and are on youtube. I'm sure their income is greatly reduced but they can live with themselves. Unlike disgusting Telsi Gabbard....who just ruined her future.