For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
13h

Thank you for sharing this powerful poem.

The actual number of deaths -- including those who will die of privation, those whose bodies have not been found, those who will die because of lack of medical treatment, and those who may have survived but whose lifespans will be shortened considerably: with all groups including many children -- is way, way higher than the "official" figures. I call it genocide.

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3 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Judith Dyer's avatar
Judith Dyer
15h

Exactly. I have to make contact with one of my sites on youtube: Electronic Intifada and ask them to describe the family situations in Gaza. They live in large family groups: I bet grandmothers and prob. even Grandfathers don't eat so there is something for the children. Back when Japan was poor, prob. like during the world depression or always...an older person, like 65, would agree that their time was up, not useful enough for the family anymore... and they would be carried to a mountain place to die from starvation...among the bones of last year's oldsters.

I can't even think about the children who die from wounds, the mothers who have no milk for the baby...they live with and support their extended family so they live with constant horrors: loved ones who are killed or just whither away.

Adults can survive starvation up to a point: many from concentration camps went on to marry, have children and live to an old age. Children cannot survive starvation: all their faculties are affected. Growth, health of organs, brains. It's disgusting. Now I am seeing comments from at least semi-educated Americans about how terrible the Iranians are...that is propaganda via AIPAC on corp media...Media avoided talks about Gaza because that is antisemitic. Joy Reid and Katie Phang got fired from MSNBC for mentioning Gaza. Now they have substacks and are on youtube. I'm sure their income is greatly reduced but they can live with themselves. Unlike disgusting Telsi Gabbard....who just ruined her future.

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