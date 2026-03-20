Listen to a recording of If I Were a Mother in Gaza:

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If I were a mother in Gaza, I would look every day for my precious son, for that missing piece of me, the boy who will never become a man and a father. But I would not find him in the boxes of bones, or body bags of mutilated, decomposing corpses that Israel unloads at the morgue like garbage dumped in a landfill. Until my eyes saw what my heart fears I would not give up, I would not rest. If I were a mother in Gaza, I would wake in the bitter cold night to find my newborn baby girl, silent in her blankets and frozen like a block of ice, her face and fingers blue and stiff, her tiny mouth and nose streaming dark blood. And if I wrapped her in my arms and held her to my bare breast, I could not warm and melt her back to life with my tears or my prayers. If I were a widowed mother in Gaza, I would rise in the early morning, not knowing how, without a husband, without money, without work or help, I might feed my crying, starving children. I would not know what to say, what stories to tell, what songs to sing to ease the pain gnawing at their swollen bellies. And should I leave our tattered tent to go out and scrounge, beg, steal bread, flour, rice, any scrap of food, I would worry that when I returned I would find my children blown to pieces while I wasn’t there to keep them safe. If I were a pregnant mother in Gaza, I would dread the gush of blood, the splitting pains that came too soon, too fast, and I would lose another longed for child. But if I were lucky to carry my baby, I would give birth in an unsafe place at an unsafe time without medical help to stop me from bleeding to death or dying from infection. And if I died, I would leave behind another motherless child. If I were a mother in Gaza, loss would be my bread and water, sorrow the clotted air I breathe, grief the flimsy roof over my head, pain the shattered earth beneath my feet. Yet, I would not lose all hope for I would give my blood and breath, I would lay down my life to end this genocide so that all of Gaza’s children— born and unborn—will live and grow up to bring insha’Allah (ان شاء الله), into a brighter world a nation of strong children.