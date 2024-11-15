Listen to an audio recording of I Want to Rain on Your Parade:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I want to rain on your parade, summon rumbling storm clouds and dump buckets and buckets on your pride, your pomp, your glory, your shiny costume and soak you to the bone. I want to break down your door and invade your fine house, pull the rug out from under you, rub your nose in your own filth and rot before I march you down a hallway, down the stairs, and lock you in the dark, without a bed or a blanket, without food or water, without a phone, a lifeline. And when you fall asleep curled up in a cold corner, I want to haunt your dreams with images of burst, broken, bloody body parts and the tear-stained, wild-eyed faces of sick, starving, dying and dead infants and children, and their dead and dying mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, until you wake in a cold, clammy sweat, shivering, swearing, screaming. I want to rock your world, I want to make your every day and every night a living hell until you confess and forsake your lies, your delusions, your misdeeds, your crimes, once and for all, and this battered world can turn itself right side up.

