Arno Breker’s 1939 neoclassical sculpture, Die Partei (The Party), photographed by Viborg

While I was working on previously published essay, I came across this quotation:

Our race is the master race; we are divine gods on this planet. We are as different from the inferior races as they are from insects ... In fact, compared to our race, the other races are beasts and animals, cattle at best. The other races are like human excrement. Our destiny must be to rule over these inferior races.

Apparently mis-attributed to former Israeli Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Menachem Begin, this quotation encapsulates a peculiar mindset that most people would associate with Adolf Hitler’s infamous Herrenrasse, the Aryan race of Nordic origin destined to rule the world.

Going farther back in history are cultural mythologies that have given us a Master Race in the form of gods and goddesses, supernatural half-human and half-animal beings. The Master Race has often been the subject among science fiction writers who’ve envisioned a utopian or dystopian world ruled by superior beings with supernatural powers. Then there are the fictitious Superheroes of comic books and movies. And let’s not forget Israel and God’s chosen people. All of which show an obsessive fascination with human perfection and world mastery.

In case you’ve ever wondered how to create a Master Race, let me walk you through it. Not that I’ve done it myself, but I have a good idea of how to go about it.

Step 1: Membership

The first step in creating a Master Race is to determine who qualifies, the most obvious criteria being uniquely distinguishing physical characteristics. Because human beings come in a such a wide variety, it is necessary to restrict membership to the rarest physical attributes, for instance golden blonde hair, brilliant blue eyes, pure white skin, athletic build and imposing stature.

Physically proscribing your homogenous Master Race, however, requires the assistance of eugenics, which would take generations to achieve. It would be more practical, therefore, to use religion for the simple reasons that it’s easier and faster to control people’s minds than the outcomes of genetic manipulation, and blind faith is far more powerful than reason. The other benefit to religion is that people do not have to think in order to believe; in fact, rational thought would be counter-productive.

Combining nationality with religion makes for even more powerful mix. Not only can you contain your Master Race within a geographically defined homeland (or one without borders if you have expansionist ambitions) and unify your people under a national flag, anthem, language and customs, but you can also enact Racial Purity Laws in order to manage marriage and procreation.

Because the Master Race requires somebody to do the dirty work, it is necessary to establish a strict class, caste or apartheid system so that slaves, servants, soldiers, labourers, animals, insects and human excrement know their place.

Step 2: Justification

To justify your Master Race’s exceptionalism, you must come up with a Supreme Deity in whose image you are created. Why? Because your Master Race is the next best thing to God which positions its members at the Top of the Great Chain of Being, and exempts them from all earthly limits, rules, restrictions, conventions, criticism and judgement.

It must be remembered that while your God looks upon your Master Race largely with affection and benevolence, He/She/It can be vindictive, punitive, merciless and unforgiving, much like an abusive father, a homicidal psychopath or a tyrannical dictator. Fear of God’s wrath serves not only to suppress potential doubters, dissenters, heretics and sinners, but also to strike abject terror into the hearts of any lesser being who might try to harm your Master Race or to stand in the way of their grandiose ambitions.

Essential to creating your God is inventing some sort of document that can be used as uncontestable (albeit unsupported by fact or logic, but who cares?) proof of your superiority. It doesn’t matter who wrote The Book; in fact, you must claim that it contains the Word of God as dictated to conveniently ancient, and therefore dead, prophets. In The Book, you must document compelling stories about mythical, larger-than-life figures who performed heroic deeds such as laying waste to whole human settlements and slaughtering every living thing in sight, or accomplishing marvellous feats of strength that defy the laws of nature. The more fantastical, the better!

Now that you’ve created your Master Race, you will need to ensure its success and survival.

Step 3: Maintenance

Education. Your Master Race needs to hear repeatedly from the cradle to the grave how superior, exceptional, wonderful and worthy they are, and how inferior, subhuman, horrible and worthless all other creatures are. To ensure conformity and continuity, education (not to be confused with indoctrination and brainwashing) must be overseen by an elite group that sets rigorous standards for art, literature, music, entertainment, and cultural traditions as well as religious worship.

Communication. Here I refer you to George Orwell’s 1984 from which you can learn how to eviscerate language and turn lies into truth, to manipulate public thought and discourse, and to prevent any possibility of contradiction, criticism and disparagement of the Truth whether from within your Master Race or from outside. Violations are strictly prohibited, and severely punished at the hands of a Thought Police.

Military superiority. Although the purpose of creating your Master Race is to achieve human perfection and world domination, you will need to establish a powerful military as insurance against lesser races that might attack you out of envy, resentment and pure evil. In order to deter terrorism among human insects, animals, cattle and excrement, your Master Moral Military will be required upon occasion to conduct aggressive, pre-emptive strikes and to score moral, spiritual victories regardless of how much blood is shed.

I imagine that by now some readers may be wondering why go to all the trouble when every historical attempt to create a Master Race and its empire—Egyptian, Greeks, Romans, Nazi Germany, British, for example—has failed disastrously or, as in the case of America, is in precipitous decline? Apart from what your Master Race stands to gain—world domination, entitlement, total impunity, constant attention—it is necessary to examine the real reasons for creating a Master Race:

You suffer from a deep-seated inferiority complex. The only way you can make yourself feel big, strong, good, and virtuous is by making others out to be small, weak, bad and evil. You project your own inadequacies onto others. You elevate yourself by degrading others. You are mentally, emotionally and psychologically retarded. Rather than learning from your life experiences and evolving into a mature, balanced, rational and compassionate adult, you remain in a perpetual state of puerile innocence that permits you to avoid all responsibility for your actions, to blame others for anything that doesn’t go your way, and to live in a self-fabricated, self-perpetuating fairy tale. You see yourself as an eternal victim deserving of sympathy and indulgence. You refuse to grow up. You are pathologically psychotic. This could be due to a history of trauma and persecution, either real, imagined or grossly exaggerated, that you have never faced or worked through. You feed on delusions of grandeur that give you a sense of immense power. You use twisted logic to turn your vices into virtues, your flaws into perfection, your aggression into self-defense, your lies into truth. You are evil, pure and simple. You are one gigantic, insatiable ego. You have no respect for life, human or otherwise. You have no reverence for the natural world. You seek only destruction and misery. You are a curse upon the earth. You are a black hole, a gigantic sucking void. You are some twisted and lethal combination of the above.

So where does that leave you? Well, I suppose you can go ahead and give it your best shot. Or you can seek urgent psychiatric help. You could try to get along with others, respect their differences and live in peace and harmony. Because, to be honest, wouldn’t life on this planet be a lot simpler, much less stressful and immensely more enjoyable if there weren’t any Master Race at all?

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