For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
2d

Whew! I'm glad you haven't done this yourself--you have "mastered" the steps on how to go about this process quite well. Don't let anyone with a narcissistic personality get a hold of these steps or else we all could be in big trouble! We could even be merging our military with another country who feels theirs is the "master race"...

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1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
Frank Lambert's avatar
Frank Lambert
2d

It's a funny thing how different people describe what a Master Race person is or how they shall look. One of my favorite philosopher/historians was the German, Oswald Spengler. Before there was a Nazi Party, Spengler said out of all the branches of the Caucasian or "white race," the Nordic people were the highest developed and wrote about it. The Press Secretary for the Third Reich, Joseph Goebbels, who had dark brown hair, (now gray), and brown eyes (like me) liked his remarks about the Nordic race which the sadistic former chicken rancher wanted to breed, asked Spengler if he wanted to meet Hitler. "Not only do I not want to meet Hitler, you Nazis are nuts, thinking this Third Reich will last a thousand years. I doubt if it will last more than ten!" Words to that effect. Consequently, the Fuher's bootlicker and fanatical admirer of the lunatic Chancellor, had some of Spengler's books banned. Oswald was off by two years. I think the meeting was in 1934 or 5, as Spengler died in 1936 from heart failure.

On the other side of the planet, a Japanese Army captain told reporter Jack London as he covered the war between Japan and Russia in the early 1900's that God made the Japanese people the "Master Race" of Asia and they would have to conquer other nations in the Orient for their natural resources and all. They began teaching that type of propaganda to children in grammar school.

And now, in the U.S., we have the demented Pete Hegseth with his pronouncements from "god", whoever god is.

AS Peter, Paul and Mary sang, "when will they ever learn?"

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