... in fear and trembling have they [Germans] finally realized of what man is capable—and this is indeed the precondition of any modern political thinking. Such persons will not serve very well functionaries of vengeance. This, however, is certain: Upon them and only upon them, who are filled with a genuine fear of the inescapable guilt of the human race, can there be any reliance when it comes to fighting fearlessly, uncompromisingly, everywhere against the incalculable evil that men are capable of bringing about. Hannah Arendt, Organized Guilt and Universal Responsibility

I’ve been meaning for some time to write about Germany. I have a personal connection to Germany, having lived there with my husband for 12 years. After we returned to Canada, our regular trips back to visit family and friends have revealed political and cultural changes that have turned Germany into what veteran journalist Patrick Lawrence aptly described as The lost man of Europe.

For well-known historical reasons, the Federal Republic of Germany (BDR) had always staunchly supported Israel whereas the German Democratic Republic (DDR) had no diplomatic relations with the Zionist state. After German reunification in 1991, West German support continued to shape German-Israeli relations. German politicians, notably former Chancellors Angela Merkel (who was from the East) and Olaf Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and former Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, never miss an opportunity to refer to Germany’s Staatsräson (“reason of state”) and its ironclad commitment to defending Israel’s security.

That Germany owed the Jewish people compensation for their suffering under the Nazi regime (a total of 82 billion Euros paid out by 2022) is understandable. However, the lengths to which Germany has gone since October 7, 2023 to make amends for its past are quite disturbing, to say the least.

The second largest supplier of weapons after the United States, Germany authorized shipments to Israel, totalling 326 million Euros in 2023 and 485 million Euros from October 23-May 2025.

Immediately following October 7, the Brandenburg Gates in Berlin were illuminated with Israel’s blue and white flag. Chancellor Scholz declared: “At this moment, there is only one place for Germany: alongside Israel.”

In December 2023, the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt made it mandatory for citizenship applicants to recognize Israel’s right to exist. State law also authorized naturalization agents to monitor applicants for antisemitic and anti-democratic attitudes.

According to Article 8, paragraph 1 of Germany’s constitution: “All Germans shall have the right to assemble peacefully and unarmed without prior notification or permission.” However, as the number of pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel demonstrations have increased, administrative courts have ordered bans on protests that supposedly pose an imminent danger to public safety and order. Protests have been met with a large and ominous police presence, including arrests, detainment and the kind of outright brutality that evokes images of Hitler’s paramilitary Sturmabteiling or Brown Shirts.

When South Africa brought its case of genocide against Israel before the ICJ in January 2024, Germany intervened on Israel’s behalf. German’s Vice-Chancellor at the time Robert Habeck (Green Party) claimed that although one can call Israel’s actions in Gaza harsh, they do not constitute genocide.

When in February 2023 the Israeli/Palestinian film, No Other Land, was awarded the prize for best documentary at the Berlin International Film Festival, German politicians condemned Palestinian filmmaker Basel Adra’s acceptance speech in which he said that it was hard to celebrate while fellow Palestinians were being “slaughtered and massacred” in Gaza and called upon Germany to “respect the UN calls and stop sending weapons to Israel.” Berlin mayor, Kai Wegner, wrote on X that “There is no place for antisemitism in Berlin, and that also applies to the arts.” Berlin’s Culture Minister said that the awards ceremony was “characterized by self-righteous anti-Israeli propaganda”. Helge Lindh, a member of the Social Democratic government, said that he was ashamed to see “in my country people today applaud accusations of genocide against Israel”. Claudia Roth (Green Party) Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media in the Scholz government, announced an investigation “to determine whether the Berlinale lived up to its claim of being a place for diversity, different perspectives and dialogue.”

In June 2024, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesamt fȕr Verfassungsschutz) issued a report linking the BDS movement with “secular Palestinian extremism” and deeming it a “prelude to its [Israel’s] elimination as a sovereign state”.

In April 2024 Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek Finance Minister and one of the founders of the progressive coalition Diem 25, was banned from entering Germany to attend a Palestinian Congress in Berlin.

In March 2025, UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian occupied territories, Francesca Albanese was threatened with arrest during a five-day trip to Germany to deliver lectures and participate in several debates. Previously scheduled appearances of hers had been cancelled.

In April 2025, four foreign residents and activists in Berlin received deportation letters informing them to leave by April 21 or face forcible removal.

As exposed in an interview interview with Mehran Khalili of Diem 25, three individuals have been targeted for speaking out against genocide. They are a German human rights lawyer who was fired from her civil service job; a Jewish/Israeli peace activist and member of a Jewish peace group whose lecture at Bremen University was cancelled; and a Palestinian Berlin-based journalist who was sanctioned by the EU without trial and turned into a non-person with no access to his bank accounts, payments for work or travel.

Now, you’d think that each of these examples—and I have missed many, many more—would incite me to write more than this one essay. But what really set me off is an article published on the Nordbayern news website dated September 26. The headline reads: Nach Aufregung um Pizza-Lulu in Fȕrth: Anziege gestellt – Wirt reagiert (Following uproar over Pizza Lulu in Fȕrth: Charges laid – Restaurant owner reacts). “Shameful and unacceptable” was the sub-headline.

My translation of the notice posted on the pizza parlour’s front door (see the title photo for the original):

Dear Patrons, We love all human beings regardless of where they come from. We believe that under any circumstances the children of this world should be untouchable. We are an international team. We belong to a civil society and, because of that, will not stand by and watch like the rest of the world and do nothing. That is why we’ve decided to protest. Our protest isn’t political in character, let alone racist. Israeli citizens are not welcome in our restaurant. Of course, they will be welcome again as soon as they decide to open their eyes, ears and hearts.

Within a couple of hours, the Israeli Cultural Community protested and the notice was removed. Julia Tschekalina, the president of the organization, remarked to the German press agency that banning Israelis was shameful and horrible, and that she was reminded of 1933 when “it all began”. On Instagram, she posted that she had filed charges with the police and hoped that the incident would be prosecuted. Such incidents, she went on to say, should not be allowed to happen in either Fürth or Germany; they have no place in German society, and should shake up the whole society.

Days after the incident, the Jewish Museum in Fürth published a press release on Instagram, accusing the restaurant of putting the entire Israeli citizenry under suspicion, and its owner of antisemitic stereotyping as well as inhumane, cold and moral backwardness.

The president of the regional alliance against rightwing extremism called the wording of the notice a disgrace to those affected. “This is pure antisemitism! This notice reminds up of the darkest times in our history!” He also said that “Never again is now! As an alliance against right wing extremism, we express our solidarity with Israeli citizens and the Israeli community of Fürth.”

Ludwig Spaenle, the Bavarian goverment antisemitism official called the ban on Israeli citizens untenable and unbearable, and reprimanded the owner for holding adults, children and youth responsible for the Israeli government.

In two short paragraphs, the restaurant owner was reported as saying that the notice was neither antisemitic nor insulting. To his being called an “Italian Nazi” on Instagram, he responded with: “I despise antisemitism and every war in which innocent people and innocent children die. Everyone, who knows me, knows that that is true.”

Not a word of community or customer support for the restaurant was mentioned in the article. I’d go as far to say that if Pizza-Lulu had banned skinheads, neo-Nazis, members of Alternativ fȕr Deutschland, Hamas and generic terrorists, that notice would be still be hanging on the door!

The Israeli-Jewish over-reactions are par for the course. They exhibit typical Jewish paranoia. They resort to cheap, clichéd smears of antisemitism. They conflate a one minor incident with an existential threat, and totally miss the point of the notice, as if no one had bothered to read the last sentence. The speaker for the Jewish Museum rebukes the restaurant for stereotyping Israeli, yet he conveniently forgets how Israel has designated Palestinian babies, children, mothers, the elderly and disabled as Hamas terrorists and human animals.

The over-reactions from German officials border on hysteria! So how does one account for such craziness?

From my personal experiences, I offer the following explanations:

German extremism. The kind of political, social and ideological extremism that gave rise to Hitler’s Third Reich has its roots, I think, in the concept of German Grȕndlichkeit (thoroughness) and perfectionism. Germans are trained not just to do a 100% job, but to give it at least 150%. The traditionally high quality of German engineering and workmanship is evident in the design, reliability, functionality and durability of German made products, particularly cars which some might consider over-engineered. In Germany, things are built to last unlike in North America where obsolescence is built in. There is also an obsession with orderliness and cleanliness. Where else do you see village residents out sweeping the streets in front of their houses on a Saturday, or apartment dwellers cleaning the entrance, stairways, attic and basement floors? Nowadays, however, this weekly Hausordnung is often contracted out to cleaning companies, and German quality is not quite what it used to be. German pre-occupation with appearance and world opinion. One of my first impressions of Germans was that they were more fashionably dressed than Canadians, their homes were more attractive (see images of the beautiful flower boxes on Bavarian balconies), their gardens and lawns more manicured, and their stores more attractively appointed and decorated. This pre-occupation with appearance reflects a keen awareness of what others think, and the political class, in particular, goes out of its way to be seen as democratic, tolerant, equalitarian, progressive and open to the world. Take Chancellor Angela Merkel’s magnanimous welcoming of Syrian refugees en masse in 2015 with her declaration of “Wir schaffen das!” (We can do it), and Annalena Baerbock’s determination to deliver to the Ukrainian people “no matter what my German voters think”. Germany’s image is also enhanced by Germans’ command of English. They are eager to speak English, often with American accents, and English words are readily adopted into the German language including the ubiquitous “fuck”, even when there is a perfectly acceptable German equivalent. German submissiveness. In his Germany in Crisis series, Patrick Lawrence explores “what they [Germans] are, the history that produced them, and how Germans think about finding their way forward once again.” In the third report, A culture of submission, he examines how Germany and Japan were set up by the victors of WWII ostensibly to become democracies and but more effectively to submit. If occupation administrators controlled what Germans thought by way of their information and propaganda operations, importations of American cultural artifacts—films, music, food, social mores, and so on—came to control how Germans thought: how they thought about the world and about themselves. Lawrence’s skillfully describes a submissive, resigned, apprehensive and mostly silent Chancellor Olaf Scholz alongside a coarse, graceless and predominant President Joe Biden at a White House press meeting that took place after the destruction of the Nordstream pipeline. When combined with German Hörigkeit (obedience), submissiveness results in an exaggerated deference to authority and power, as it did among Nazi officers and soldiers who were just following orders, and is now doing among German politicians, officials and public figures.

It takes, however, more than a tendency toward extremism, a pre-occupation with appearances, submissiveness and obedience to account for how a country that committed genocide against millions of European Jews can justify the aiding and abetting of Israel’s virulently racist and violent treatment of Palestinians and its genocide in Gaza: it takes some pretty convoluted reasoning! It takes what Patrick Lawrence termed “something closer to collective insanity”! “Never again” should not mean only never again will Jews be victimized, but also never again will Germans perpetrate or participate in a second Holocaust.

Of course, it’s necessary to keep in mind that not all Germans were Nazis, and not all Germans were bad Germans who murdered Jews. Similarly, not all Germans agree with what their leaders and representatives are doing and saying. In November 2023, a poll showed that one in three Germans surveyed disapproved of the Scholz government’s support for Israel. Nearly two years later, the number of German voters who hold a negative view of Israel has jumped to 67%. 62% believe that Israel is committing genocide according to a survey released on September 21. Another survey reported that 44% of German voters support recognizing a Palestinian state despite the Merz government’s opposition.

So there it is. Like in other western counties, the crazy Germans are not the ones on the street; they are the ones in power. The ones who’ve learned all the wrong lessons from history! The ones who’ve got it tragically wrong! And why? Well, that’s a question for a qualified psychiatrist to answer. But I’d wager that if these people are not crazy, deranged or deluded, they’ve allowed themselves to be corrupted, compromised and programmed in order to get to where they are and to where they intend to stay, come hell or high water.

On a personal level, I find it sad and regretful to see Germany, a beautiful and culturally rich country where I once felt so at home, descend into fascism and militarism. There are still places, I’m sure, where this dangerous decline is not so obvious. But I’d still be careful who I talked to and what I said. You never know what uniforms some people might keep in their closets.

