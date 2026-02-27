One of the cleverest commercials I’ve ever seen is the one for Zazoo condoms. Maybe you know the one with the boy raising hell in a supermarket after his father denies him a bag of candy. The kid puts the bag in the cart. The father removes it. The kid tosses the bag in the cart, crosses his arms and scowls. The father removes the bag again. The kid yells that he wants the candy, he wants the candy! When yelling doesn’t work, he shakes and kicks the shopping cart. Then he runs through the store, throwing packages on the floor, and ends up lying on his back, kicking and screaming in a full-blown tantrum.

The commercial is funny, yet not so funny because this is a scene you’ve probably seen in real life. I have. A eight- or nine-year-old girl was sitting on the floor of a busy grocery store and sobbing, howling, demanding loudly that her mother buy her a can of pop because she needed it. This drama went on for several minutes while her silent mother leaned on her shopping cart, and everyone lined up at the check-outs looked on in discomfort and disapproval, just like the shoppers in the commercial.

If that woman had been my mother, she’d have hauled me out of that store so fast, pushed me into the car, and left me there. Or, like she once did to my sister, put her outside in the cold for a few minutes to cool off.

In the uncontrollable boy in this 49-second commercial I can’t help seeing the scowling, defiant faces of Bibi Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bill Ackerman, Larry Ellison, any number of Zionists and Zionist supporters—you know who they are. I can just as easily see Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Lindsey Graham, any number of western politicians who insist on everything always going their way—you know who they are. The ones who want the prestige, privilege and power, but none of the responsibility. The ones who yell, holler, howl, scream, kick, threaten and make a great big mess. Only it’s not chips and packaged meat that they throw around; it’s tariffs, sanctions and bombs! And it’s not stores that they trash; it’s cities and countries!

This is how “grown-ups” in positions of power and influence behave: like over-indulged, spoiled rotten, out-of-control brats and wild little beasts who’ve never had their hides properly tanned. Who’ve never been sent to their rooms and told not to come out until they’ve calmed down. Who’ve never learned the meaning of NO and SORRY.

Quick to call whoever stands in their way “terrorists”, these infantile narcissists terrorize the world by:

Pressuring governments to criminalize free speech, to equate criticism of Israel with racist hate speech and to ban pro-Palestinian protests

Proscribing non-violent activists like Palestine Action as terrorists, prosecuting and imprisoning them, or equating pro-Palestinian protestors with ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Hamas

Using slander, libel, blackmail, vilification and defamation to destroy the reputations and careers of anyone who publicly expresses solidarity with the Palestinian cause and opposition to Israel’s genocide

Applying pressure on organizations, academic institutions, even hotels to cancel conferences, speeches, presentations, debates, any event that focuses on pro-Palestinian, pro-human rights issues

Acquiring popular social media platforms, Hollywood production companies and subsidiaries, and mass media companies in order to control messaging in Israel’s favour

Suspending crowdfunding or financial accounts, blocking donations to independent media, and preventing users from accessing the funds in their accounts

Sanctioning Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian Territories, Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the ICC , and Colonel Jacques Baud, former Swiss intelligence officer and author, as well as Palestinian human rights organizations Addameer, Al Haq, Al-Mezan and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights in complete violation of habeas corpus and due process

Intercepting international humanitarian flotillas, the Madleen and Sumud Flotilla, arresting the activists and subjecting them to interrogation, humiliation, physical violence, sexual abuse and deprivation of food, medicine and sleep

Kidnapping or assassinating political “enemies” and threatening military attack if those sitting across the negotiating table do not sign a one-sided deal within some ridiculously impossible deadline

Orchestrating coups and fomenting color revolutions in order to bring about regime change in “hostile” countries as well as financing and arming brutal rebel militias and corrupt despots

Launching billion dollar lawsuits when something they don’t like is said or published

Resorting to every dirty trick in the book, no matter how illegal or immoral, in order to get their way

Condoms don’t prevent the birth of spoiled brats; only good parenting does. Like good parents, civilized countries set rules. But when there is no oversight, no enforcement, no restraint and no consequences, brats turn into bullies. Bullies become psychopaths, sociopaths, narcissists, sadists, tyrants. And when these tyrants rise to positions of political power and influence, they hold the world hostage to their wishes, whims and will.

So, how is it that holy terrors get away with bad behavior? My first guess is that, in the case of hapless parents, they are afraid that their kids won’t love them if they deny the little darlings whatever they want. But what they fail to realize is that they are raising their kids to become ruthless emotional blackmailers and pathological manipulators. They also forget that while you can respect someone you don’t love, you can’t love someone you don’t respect.

The same goes for why people tolerate political bullies. They’re afraid of retribution and reprisals. They’re afraid of getting fired, demoted, blacklisted, ostracized, shamed, defamed, arrested and sent to prison. They feel helpless, powerless, insignificant. Or they don’t consider it their responsibility to do anything; that’s why we have laws, courts and police. What people forget is that by not standing up to holy terrors, everyone else will suffer the damage, be it social breakdown, economic insecurity, environmental degradation, political repression, police brutality, war.

So what can we do? From a recent Chris Hedges interview with Norman Finkelstein about Trump’s “Peace Plan”, I took away three things:

The need to get more Zohran Mamdanis into office. We need candidates who are not afraid to resist and stand up to the lobbyists, billionaires, oligarchs, corporations and dark money, particularly those who profit from genocide, ethnic cleansing and war. Getting mature, responsible and brave people elected will take organization, commitment and hard work, and it’ll will take time. But every win counts. The need to defend free speech. Free speech is our strongest weapon as it was, Finkelstein points out, in the fight to abolish slavery. During the student protests on American campuses, the Jewish supremacist billionaires sought to crush free speech because they were losing the argument. But as long as people have the right to free speech and the facts are on their side, they will win the argument. Backbone, backbone and more backbone! To quote Finkelstein, “If we have the backbone, and we have the numbers on our side, we can win.”

There’s no good reason to tolerate holy terrors and their tantrums, belligerent threats and bad behavior. And there’s no good reason to let holy terrors hold the world hostage or run roughshod over us. Not if we’re the adults in the room. Not if we summon the backbone to shut them down, turn them off, kick them out!

The alternative? Bring out the stocks, the branding irons, the tar and feathers, the guillotine!

