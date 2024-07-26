Recently, I saw something that made me gasp! I’m talking about an X-tweet, in which AIPAC (American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee) boasts that “100% of its endorsed Democrats have won their primaries”. Not to be overlooked was a breakdown of candidates from four minority caucuses: Equality, Black, Hispanic, and Progressive.

While you might think, at first sight, that this whopping success is definitely something to brag about, this tweet is no ad for toothpaste—let’s call it Sparkle or White Lightning—that scientific tests have been proven to reduce cavities in 100% of users. It’s an open invitation for aspiring Congressmen and Congresswomen to fill their campaign pockets. And if the stats don’t do the trick, there’s the nice, little reminder that “Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics”.

To see just how masterfully this self-proclaimed “national organization movement of more than 3 million pro-Israel Americans”, works, check out AIPAC's website. In the upper lefthand corner of every page is the AIPAC logo—the Star of David done up in Stars and Stripes—and the red, white and blue graphics, both of which create the impression that AIPAC is all about American patriotism. Then, there’s the headlining video banner, bearing the catchy slogan of “Keeping Israel Safe and America Strong” with short clips of American and Israeli politicians shaking hands, standing together in happy groups as if in a graduation photograph, and working together militarily. It’s all so cozy and cuddly that you can almost hear Frank Sinatra singing “Love and Marriage” in the background. Besides videos and pictures of smiling, cheerful Americans and Israelis, each page contains plenty of clean, uncluttered white space, bold headlines and short paragraphs of large print for quick, at-a-glance reading. Not to miss are the red “donate” and “learn more” buttons. A Madison Avenue advertising agency couldn’t have done a slicker job. (Or maybe they did?)

Worthy of special attention is the AIPAC PAC page crowned, like the Home Page, with a video banner featuring short clips, this time, of elated winning candidates and their exuberant supporters. Scrolling down the page, you see:

that AIPAC has supported 365 pro-Israel Democratic and Republic candidates in 2022 with more than $17 million;

a portrait line-up of 6 prominent recipients of AIPAC funding (3 Republicans and 3 Democrats, including guess who? Rep. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Dem. Leader Hakeem Jeffries);

photos of 4 lesser known winners with captions expressing their most sincere gratitude;

the recurring can’t-repeat-often-enough “Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics” slogan;

3 circular graphics showing that 98% of AIPAC-backed candidates won their elections, AIPAC contributed $17M to support pro-Israel candidates, and AIPAC defeated 13 candidates who would have undermined the US-Israel relationship.

You probably can’t find a website for a used car dealer that’s more self-congratulatory than AIPAC or an ad for a Disneyland vacation that promises with more fanfare to make your dreams come true.

The best part is the link to the 2024 AIPAC-endorsed winners. In an eye-catching block, again in red, white and blue with the American and Israeli flags Siamese-twinned on the side, AIPAC boldly announces that 224 Democratic candidates, or 100%, have won primaries in their district, and 134 Republicans have won their elections. To its credit, AIPAC is not only extraordinarily successful in every electoral district, it is proudly bipartisan and admirably equalitarian. Like an affirmative action program on steroids, AIPAC has funded 74 Equality, 34 Asian Pacific, 21 Black, 24 Progressive, and 50 Veteran candidates, Muslim, gay and peace lovers being either the exception or not worth mentioning. If you click onto the “View All” link for each minority grouping, rows of beaming candidates are showcased like real estate listings in an office window with, notably, every property SOLD.

Of course, there’s much, much more: what AIPAC lobbies for, what are their key issues and policies, how to join the team backed up with a whole array of resources in the form of memos, pdf files, press releases, maps, reports, videos, etc. I encourage you to check it out for yourself—if you have the stomach for it, that is.

AIPAC is pure hasbara combined with chutzpah: ownership dressed up as friendship, corruption disguised as charity, foreign interference portrayed as a helping hand, bribery camouflaged as benevolence. Based on how blatantly and shamelessly Israel buys American politicians like slaves on the auction block, you can be pretty sure that they’re employing loyal servants, aka BFFs, in the rest of the “democratic” West, if not by directly funding electoral candidates, then through extensive, heavy-handed lobbying. How else do you explain Western leaders’ feckless defense of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza? How else do you account for the resounding applause and jack-in-the-box standing ovations that Benjamin Netanyahu received during his Wednesday performance before the US. Congress? No politician can say, and no one should believe unless they’re brain dead and stone blind, one single word about morality, civilization or democracy.

In Bipartisanship or Political Meddling?, AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann is quoted as saying;

We are proud to engage in the democratic process in a bipartisan way to help elect candidates who support the US-Israel relationship. Candidates from both parties should welcome the engagement of pro-Israel activists because Americans overwhelmingly stand with the Jewish state. In fact, those who object to our participation only represent a small, extremist fringe.

And who but suicidal fools (and antisemites?) would beach their political future on some distant, rocky shore when they can ride the waves to power?

