For Gerti
another friend gone a crimson leaf come loose from the tree and freed in the autumn wind a hard winter is coming— no more phone calls no more seeing each other again after another year no more afternoons in a Biergarten or late evenings in an Irish pub no more stories no more good times no more walking arm-in-arm after a little too much wine no more little presents no more dancing to Edith Piaf no more kisses no more hugs no more Tschüss, Ade, auf Wiedersehen, Wann kommt Ihr wieder? only memories now that, seeded in the heart, sprout, bud and bloom
Für Gerti
noch eine Freundin von uns gegangen ein feuerrotes Blatt vom Baum gelöst und vom Herbstwind befreit es kommt ein harter Winter— keine Telefonate mehr kein sich wiedersehen nach einem Jahr keine Nachmittage mehr im Biergarten keine späten Abende mehr im irischem Pub keine Geschichten mehr keine schönen Stunden mehr kein Gehen mehr Arm in Arm nach ein wenig zu viel Wein keine kleinen Geschenke mehr kein Tanzen mehr zu Edith Piaf keine Küsse mehr kein Umarmen mehr kein Tschüss, ade, auf Wiedersehen, Wann kommt Ihr wieder? nur noch Erinnerungen, die im Herzen wie Samen aufgehen, ausschlagen, und blühen
