another friend gone a crimson leaf come loose from the tree and freed in the autumn wind a hard winter is coming— no more phone calls no more seeing each other again after another year no more afternoons in a

or late evenings in an Irish pub no more stories no more good times no more walking arm-in-arm after a little too much wine no more little presents no more dancing to Edith Piaf no more kisses no more hugs no more

only memories now that, seeded in the heart, sprout, bud and bloom