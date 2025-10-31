For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Faouzi A ELMIR's avatar
Faouzi A ELMIR
3d

what a courageous defiance I liked the peom and the picture illustrating the defiance

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
3d

That kind of courage is incredible.

The least we can do is carry on with our activism in whatever form it takes. Israel must be stopped.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture