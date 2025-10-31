Listen to an audio recording of Defiance:

A little girl runs toward an Israeli tank looming at the far end of the street and throws a small stone, then another, with all her might. A doctor in a blood-smeared white coat, makes his way uphill across rubble to meet two Israeli tanks and face torture and indefinite imprisonment. A young man in a funeral procession turns to the camera, waving his arms, and shouts to the world, “We are human beings! We are not animals!” An injured resistance leader with one hand blown off below the elbow sits alone in a dusty armchair in a bombed-out building and, stabbing a stick at the sky, he fights his last fight. Displaced families crawl in trucks and cars, on wagons, donkeys, bicycles, motorbikes or plod on foot, all hungry, thirsty, dusty, sick, wounded, weary, back to the ruins of their homes for the fourth, fifth, sixth time. Heads that will not bow, backs that will not break, knees that will not bend, hands that will not lift in surrender, spirits that will not lie down and die, dreams and hopes that live on as long as hearts beat and lungs breathe. Let us honour their defiance with another post, another poem, another painting, another placard, another song, another sign, another petition, another protest, another letter, another lawsuit, another film, another flotilla, another resounding “No!”