I remember thinking when I start publishing on Substack one year ago: There’s no way I’ll ever manage to publish the recommended one post per week, or be lucky enough to attract 100 subscribers. Well, I have managed to publish once a week, and 200+ subscribers, 100+ followers, 26 poems, 13 essays, 3 short stories, 2 song re-writes, and 1 video later, I’m still at it.

Apart from the fact that I’m a persistent (aka strong-headed) person who doesn’t give up easily, a large portion of credit goes to you readers, commenters and subscribers whose encouraging and gratifying support keeps me going. I cannot thank you enough! It has also been immensely satisfying to connect with warm, intelligent, thoughtful people from near and far that I have never met and probably never will, and who’ve come to feel like good friends. Thank you once again!

I joined Substack for two reasons. Firstly, I love language which is why I studied English Literature and became as an ESL teacher. And I’d rather spend my time writing stories, essays and poems than doing housework and going shopping. The problem with being, or calling yourself, a writer is that you need readers; otherwise, what’s the point? A writer without readers is like a musician with no listeners, a movie director with no moviegoers, or a painter without public spaces to hang their work. A writer’s biggest problem, however, is finding a publisher and, unless you are extremely lucky to land a contract with a conventional publisher, online publishing is the most direct way to build a readership. So far, I’ve found Substack to be superior platform to Facebook where cute puppies and kittens and banal questions (Do you like picked beets?) abound or Twitter/X where people tend to spew, spout, insult and argue. Substack provides not only a format for a wide variety of writers, but also an invaluable supportive community. I can only hope that Substack bucks the censorship/misinformation/thought control trend, and stays true to its mission.

My second reason is that there has been a lot going on in the world to write about. Not that what I have to say about the horrendous genocide in Gaza, the perilous state of our world in general or the shameful incompetence of political leadership worthy of more attention than what more talented, more experienced, more insightful writers are publishing; it’s just that I have a hard time keeping my mouth shut about issues I care deeply about.

I have always asked myself what would I have done had I lived in Nazi Germany and witnessed the persecution and rounding-up of Jews. Would I have sheltered a Jewish woman in my home as my husband’s great-grandparents did, or distributed leaflets calling for Germans to resist the Nazi state and its war, like Sophie and Hans Scholl who paid for their courage with their young lives? What if I had grown up in the American South? Would I have renounced slavery and the violence against black men, women and children, and marched with Martin Luther King for civil rights? What would I do right now if I were sitting on a bus and someone insulted or attacked a First Nations, East Indian, Asian or handicapped person? Would I intervene or would I sit there and keep timidly silent?

I have always hoped that should I be faced with a situation of grave moral importance I would not be afraid to speak up, I would do what I could, I would not do anything that I could not live with. For over a year now, I find myself faced with that situation every day. As I wrote in my poem, The Worst Things You Can Say to Me Right Now:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If I do not get upset, If I don’t get pissed off, If I stop worrying and calm down, what does that make me? A lump of clay, a wooden post, a brick wall.

The worst thing I can do, as I wrote in my poem, Silence, is to say nothing

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published High time to break the silence! Smash it, like glass, with a hammer! Shatter and scatter every tiny piece! Stir up one hell of a thunderstorm! Open your mouths and roar!

As long as ideas keep coming and people like you keep subscribing and reading, I will continue to publish poems, essays, and the occasional sarcastic, satirical piece for free. So far, my short stories have been free as well, but in the New Year I’m going to put all fiction behind a nominal subscription paywall. A short story or a novella is not something a writer can hammer out in a week. Rather, it takes a lot of perseverance, hard work, re-writing and editing, let alone overcoming waves of self-doubt, and some monetary compensation would be most welcome.

Going forward, I hope you will stick with me and continue to find value in what I write. ❤️

