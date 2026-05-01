For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

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Susan T's avatar
Susan T
2d

It is the antichrist who chose the Israelis.

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1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
Veronica Baker's avatar
Veronica Baker
2d

In answer to your questions and to Israel and their many crimes I will answer them out of the Old Testament, Amos 5: 14 and 26.

" Seek good and not evil, that ye may live: and so the Lord, the God of hosts, shall be with you, as ye have spoken"

" But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chi-un your images, the star of your god, which ye made unto yourselves."

The whole book of Amos is about the crimes and sins of Israel, pretty much says it all if they need answering biblically out of the Old Testament.

I don't know who are more evil, the Israeli's who carry out the horrendous attacks or those in the Western world that support them and provide the means of their attacks. Both the same I guess. Great article Diane.

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