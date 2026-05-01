When I think about the phrase, chosen by God, I imagine someone who has been divinely singled out to serve a noble, greater good. Jesus Christ, Mohammed, Buddha come immediately to mind. That person could also be a revolutionary social reformer; a remarkable humanitarian; a brilliant artist, poet, writer, musician or filmmaker; an influential individual whose outstanding achievements have benefited, even elevated, humanity. Extraordinary people who are obliged to put to good use the talents and genius they were born with.

Most often, we hear this phrase in connection with Zionist Jewish Israelis who are, by all claims, God’s chosen people. If that is true, I have to ask, given their past and present record, the following questions:

Did GOD chose YOU to ethnically cleanse and steal other people’s land and property on the pretext that, according to the Old Testament, GOD gave that land and property to YOU three thousand years ago so that YOU could establish a racist, ethnosupremacist, apartheid homeland in the Holy Land exclusively for the “Jewish people”?

Did GOD chose YOU to demand special status and extort special treatment from the world so that YOU are exempt from all but GOD’s laws (the Ten Commandments notwithstanding); immune to prosecution for atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity; and allowed to do whatever the hell YOU please with total impunity?

Did GOD chose YOU to murder, maim, starve, displace and commit genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank while abrogating YOUR legal responsibility under international law to protect and provide for the people under YOUR occupation?

Did GOD chose YOU to deliberately target and murder Palestinian children, babies and women because YOU deem them to be potential terrorists and the potential mothers of potential terrorists?

Did GOD chose YOU to kill Palestinian journalists, doctors and nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, teachers, academics, artists and writers as well as international humanitarian aid workers on the pretext that they are terrorists and Hamas sympathizers?

Did GOD chose YOU to arrest Palestinians including women and children without charge, imprison them without legal counsel or trial, abuse, starve, rape, torture and execute them?

Did GOD chose YOU to severely restrict or completely block food, fuel, electricity, medicine, medical equipment, building materials, and all forms of humanitarian aid to Gaza, thereby causing malnutrition, starvation, disease, impoverishment, and immeasurable suffering?

Did GOD chose YOU to bomb, bulldoze and destroy homes, residential buildings, hospitals, clinics, schools, universities, mosques, businesses, markets, agricultural land, water and sewage treatment plants, and critical civilian infrastructure in order to make the occupied Palestinian territories uninhabitable?

Did GOD chose YOU to destroy historical and cultural institutions, archives, archeological sites and cemeteries in order to erase from history’s records all evidence that the Palestinian people ever existed?

Did GOD chose YOU to electronically surveille, monitor, track, collect information on and invade the privacy of the Palestinian population and to profitably sell this technology to other countries so that they can do the same to their citizens?

Did GOD chose YOU to assassinate political leaders of foreign governments and resistance organizations that YOU perceive to be a target for regime change and a mortal threat to YOUR existence?

Did GOD chose YOU to instigate and wage wars of brutal aggression against neighbouring countries by claiming the right to defend YOURSELF from an attack that is not imminent, threatened or provoked?

Did GOD chose YOU to relentlessly pressure foreign governments to pass draconian, anti-democratic legislation to ban and/or criminalize pro-Palestinian protests, phrases such as “From the river to the sea”, and anti-Zionist hate speech as loosely defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance?

Did GOD chose YOU to establish powerful lobby groups and organizations to finance political campaigns, to extort loyalty from political figures, and to interfere in the electoral processes of foreign countries, particularly those that YOU consider YOUR allies and benefactors?

Did GOD chose YOU to wreak a “revenge of extermination with no mercy” upon any person or organization that makes YOU feel unsafe and uncomfortable, that criticizes Zionism and Israel by labelling them antisemites and thereby not only defaming, vilifying, blacklisting and censoring YOUR victims but also destroying their reputations and careers?

Did GOD chose YOU to infiltrate and/or take over mass media, publishers, entertainment companies and social media platforms in order to manipulate public opinion and spread propaganda in YOUR favour?

Did GOD chose YOU to guilt-trip the whole world for the Nazi Holocaust and other instances of historical persecution so as to never let anyone forget YOUR eternal suffering and victimization?

Because if this long list is what GOD chose YOUR people to do and YES is YOUR answer to any or all of these questions, then YOU are putting the Devil out of work!