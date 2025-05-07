It used to be the custom for parents to celebrate the birth of a new baby by handing out cigars or chocolates. Nowadays, the celebration starts as soon as the expectant parents find out the fetus’s gender in what’s called a Gender Reveal Party. They launch a cloud of pink or blue powder or a burst of coloured confetti from a cannon. They hit an exploding baseball. They expel smoke out of the tailpipe of their car. They serve pink or blue cupcakes, cookies with pink or blue frosting and dyed punch. They pop balloons, dance to a gender-specific playlist and play fun games. All cute, creative stuff!

And what do the Israelis do? One group of IDF soldiers celebrated one member’s impending fatherhood this week when they dropped a rigged bomb on a building in a civilian area in Gaza and sent up a plume of blue smoke. And guess what? They cheered and laughed! That’s right, they cheered and laughed and posted a video on social media! And nowhere was a word reported about how many baby boys and girls that bomb may have killed, mutilated or injured.

Every time I learn of some twisted shit, I think it cannot possibly get any worse until once again the Israelis prove to the world that their depravity, cruelty and criminal insanity know no limits!

Read Julia Conley’s article in Common Dreams and watch the video here.

Tip jar

So far everything I’ve published can be read, commented on and subscribed to for free, and will remain free going forward. This does not mean, of course, that I wouldn’t appreciate a small gesture of support that I will put to good use!