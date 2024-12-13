Sing along to the audio recording of Biden’s 12 Days of Christmas!
(In keeping with the original, I had to grossly understate the numbers. But I think you'll get the picture.) On the first day of Christmas Joe Biden gave Bibi, a whopping big package of arms. On the second day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the third day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 3 JLTVs*, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. (*Joint Light Tactical Vehicles) On the fourth day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the fifth day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 5 THAAD missile batteries, 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the sixth day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 6 Hellfire missiles, 5 THAAD missile batteries, 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the seventh day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 7 artillery shells, 6 Hellfire missiles, 5 THAAD missile batteries, 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the eighth day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 8 assault rifles, 7 artillery shells, 6 Hellfire missiles, 5 THAAD missile batteries, 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the ninth day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 9 missile launchers, 8 assault rifles, 7 artillery shells, 6 Hellfire missiles, 5 THAAD missile batteries, 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the tenth day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 10 buster bombs, 9 missile launchers, 8 assault rifles, 7 artillery shells, 6 Hellfire missiles, 5 THAAD missile batteries, 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the eleventh day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 11 F-16 jets, 10 buster bombs, 9 missile launchers, 8 assault rifles, 7 artillery shells, 6 Hellfire missiles, 5 THAAD missile batteries, 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. On the twelfth day of Christmas, Joe Biden gave Bibi 12 Special Ops troops, 11 F-16 jets, 10 buster bombs, 9 missile launchers, 8 assault rifles, 7 artillery shells, 6 Hellfire missiles, 5 THAAD missile batteries, 4 unguided bombs, 3 JLTVs, 2 Switch Blade drones, and a whopping big package of arms. Here's a list of all weapons delivered by the US to Israel between October 2023 and September 2024 according to the Watson Institute for International & Public Affairs, Cost of War. 4,127,000 kilograms JP-8 jet fuel 57,000 155mm artillery shells 36,000 rounds of 30mm cannon ammunition 20,000 M4A1 rifles 13,981 anti-tank missiles 8,700 (Mk82) 500-pound bombs 3,500 night vision devices 3,000 Joint Direct Attack Munitions 14,100 (Mk84) 2,000 pound unguided bombs 3,000 laser-guided Hellfire missiles 1,800 (M141) bunker buster bombs 2,600 250-pound small diameter bombs 200 Switch Blade (Series 600) drones More than 100 Skydio X series drones 75 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV)
For Cryin’ Out Loud, indeed, Diane!!! Gifts of Slaughter, Gifts of Evil, Gifts of Holocaust Enablement. Nothing says Collusion in Genocide like Biden’s bloody-handed policies. amerikkka’s legacy as the worst of bestial global war criminals in history is secure, along with nazisrael’s. Despicable beyond words. A most revealing and damningly informative post, Diane. Thank you for your diligence.
Ho ho ho