For Cryin' Out Loud!

User's avatar
X K's avatar
X K
1h

"Annalena Baerbock looks more to me like one of those arrogant, elitist, overconfident Emporkőmmlinge (upstarts, rising stars) who are more interested in serving their own political ambitions..."

Khee-rhyste, they're still breeding/grooming them like this, you'd think they'd at least be a bit embarrassed about it by now. How can any halfway sentient individual on the international scene be so historically ignorant, or at least fail to recognize that not only does the sun set in the west, but that the west is in sunset itself, i.e. prepare for a new world order, optimistically, naively, a far better one, as the jig is up, the west has had its turn and has messed things up royally.

Susan T's avatar
Susan T
2h

Yup. Like I have often said, women will never be free until we understand that they can be every bit as horrible as men.

