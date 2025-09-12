UN Photo/Manuel Elías / Assembly President Baerbock speaks to reporters outside the General Assembly Hall.

On Tuesday, Germany’s former Foreign Minister (2021-2025) Annalena Baerbock began her tenure as the newly elected President of the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations by swearing to uphold the 1945 Charter and pledging to lead “with courage and inclusiveness.” Her overwhelming election (167 out of 188 votes) on June 2 made her the fifth woman to hold the position of President of the General Assembly, and the first from Western Europe. Quite the accomplishment at the age of 44, it would appear, and every reason to celebrate!

Interestingly, she began her opening address by asking if we (aka the world, I presume) are in the mood to celebrate the historic 80th session of the General Assembly when “parents are watching their children starve in Gaza, Afghan girls are banned from schools, grandfathers in Kharkiv are sheltering in bathtubs fearful of drones and missiles, women in Darfur are hiding their daughters from rape, and Pacific islanders are watching seas rise”?

“Where is the United Nations, which was created to save us from hell? Where is the United Nations as conflicts spread, as our planet burns, as human rights are trampled?”

Good questions!

She goes on to outline why at this historical crossroads a world in pain needs more than ever a stronger, more unified and decisive United Nations with “the will and ambition to turn promise into action, promise into practice, and commitments into measurable progress”. In line with the theme of Better Together from the Vision Statement she had submitted to the selection process, her speech gets better and better.

Regarding her commitment to her office, she reiterates the pledges made in her acceptance speech on June 2:

to serve as an impartial bridge builder with the UN Charter as her north star;

to consult, listen and ensure that everyone is heard;

to keep an open door for everyone;

to be better together.

Wow! But before we crack open the champagne and set off fireworks, we need to ask just how credible is this woman? How sincere are her fine words, words that sound like election campaign slogans concocted by a PR team? How trustworthy is she when you look at her record? And surely we must examine her record on the two most urgent conflicts facing the United Nations, two conflicts whose resolution or non-resolution will surely determine the UN’s future relevance or irrelevance.

Gaza

6 days after October 7, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a one-day “crisis diplomacy” visit to Israel during which she called the Hamas “terrorist attacks a brutal turning point” and warned that

Terrorism’s cynical plan must not be allowed to take hold. Civilians need safe spaces where they can find protection and have their essential needs met.

(By “civilians” I assume that she meant Israeli civilians?)

In lockstep (or shall I say goosestep?) with leading German politicians who have apparently learned all the wrong lessons from history, Frau Baerbock has shown unwavering allegiance to Israel by:

blocking all efforts to achieve a ceasefire and refusing to enforce arrest warrants for Israeli officials indicted by the ICC;

authorizing arms shipments from Germany, Israel’s second largest supplier, totalling 326 million Euros in 2023 and 485 million Euros from October 23-May 2025;

attacking South Africa’s case at the ICJ as baseless;

justifying Israel’s bombing of schools, hospitals, homes, refugee camps in Gaza as non-negotiable self-defense, which she clarified in a speech to the German Bundestag on 24/10/024, as meaning:

of course, not only attacking terrorists, but destroying them. This is why I have made it so clear that when Hamas terrorists hide behind people, behind schools, then we end up in very difficult waters. But we’re not shying away from this. This is why I made it clear at the United Nations [my emphasis] that civilian sites could lose their protected status if terrorists abuse this status. That’s what Germany stands for—and that’s what we mean when we refer to Israel’s security.

In November 2024 when Israeli soccer fans marched through Amsterdam’s streets, wielding metal scaffolding tubes and wooden planks, chasing and beating pro-Palestinian residents and Arabs Muslims, tearing down Palestinian flags, attacking taxi drivers and destroying property all the while chanting obscenities and hate speech, she portrayed Dutch citizens’ defensive responses to the incident as a potential second Holocaust, and called the scenes “horrific and deeply shameful”.

The outbreak of such violence against Jews crosses all boundaries. There is no justification whatsoever for such violence. Jews must be safe in Europe.

Ukraine

On January 24, 2023 Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addressed the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, declaring that “We are fighting a war against Russia” and insisting that Europe send more tanks and weapons to Ukraine and fight the war together. When asked about her statement in an interview with the Tagesspiegel in December 2023, she made it clear that

we Europeans shouldn’t point the finger at one another, but instead ensure that Ukraine can finally live in peace once again. And I also wanted to make clear that the attack on Ukraine is also an attack on our European peace order and on the Charter of the United Nations.

In regard to her taking a trip to London on her own initiative and calling for the UK to send Challenger tanks, she vehemently denied having gone behind the backs of the Chancellor and Minister of Defence, and explained that she was only trying to save Ukrainian lives. (Personally, I don’t know exactly how Challenger tanks save lives, but she seems to think so!)

While taking part in a Forum 2000 panel three years ago, she repeated unequivocally that Germany stands with Ukraine as long as Ukraine needs her.

Then I want to deliver, no matter what my German voters think (my emphasis), but I want to deliver to the people of Ukraine. And that’s why it’s very important for me to be frank and clear and this means every measure I’m taking I have to be clear that this holds on as long as Ukraine needs me.

It is also worth noting that during her tenure as Foreign Minister, she made 8 trips to Ukraine to speak with Ukrainian officials, and only one to Moscow for a two-hour meeting with her counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in January 2022, one month after she took office.

More reprehensible than her commitment to saving Ukrainian lives by fueling a proxy war against Russia and blaming everything solely on Putin instead of actively pursuing peace negotiations in order to end the killing and suffering on both sides is her open contempt for her own German voters. It is also clear from the way she speaks in the first person singular (I, me, my) that she elevates her own convictions far above those of the people she was elected to represent.

And this is someone who vows to serve all 193 member states of the UN as an honest broker and unifier; who believes that “the power of the law must prevail over the power of the mighty; that working together is better than competing for limited resources”; that all humans are equal and all states sovereign?

Unless in the meantime Annalena Baerbock has has some kind of epiphany or miraculous Road to Damascus conversion, there is ample reason to doubt her commitment to inclusiveness, fairness and peace. I can only wonder how the hell did she get the job? Judging by her opening address, her election acceptance speech and her Vision Statement, I’d say she has definitely mastered all the fashionable phrases and buzzwords. She must have given her interviewers a pretty good snow job, which says just as much, I’m afraid, about the people in the selection committee (I wonder if Israel’s Permanent Representative Danny Danon was among them) who greenlit her candidacy and the member states who voted for her as it does about her.

Annalena Baerbock looks more to me like one of those arrogant, elitist, overconfident Emporkőmmlinge (upstarts, rising stars) who are more interested in serving their own political ambitions and personal agendas than those of the world community, particularly those intransigent states that are not on the right side, not to mention the disadvantaged, disenfranchised, displaced and dispossessed of the world who are worthy of only occasional sympathy and nothing more.

Clearly from her goals, tasks and objectives, she intends to get the UN in shape for the future and to get things done. But how will she do the job? With German efficiency, confidence and determination? Or with her jackboots on and a whip in her hand?

Is she there to serve humanity, or her own blind ambitions? Does she intend to promote the image of the UN as an effective peacekeeping institution or further her own career as Wonder Woman? Will she make efforts to forge a better future for all or for only a very select, homogenous few? And how seriously can we take her pledge to respect international law, international human rights law and international humanitarian law when as Foreign Minister she violated these laws repeatedly? How fairly, justly, compassionately, inclusively will she conduct meetings, set agendas, decide who speaks and when? How honestly and truthfully will she be the public face of the General Assembly?

Diem 25 and the Progressive International are calling to block her appointment. Now that she has taken office, you might think that it’s too late. After all, when people like Annalena Baerbock attain their coveted positions of power and influence, they’re as hard to get rid of as toenail fungus, herpes and bloodstains. Nevertheless, it’s worth a try if not to force her resignation, then to send the message that WE WILL BE WATCHING HER! Because what the UN needs more than ever before is a bridge builder and an honest broker, not a Wonder Woman, or the Wicked Witch of the West!

You can sign the petition to block Annalena Baerbock’s appointment here.

