For Cryin' Out Loud!

Judith Dyer
4d

Some 73 yr old man was assaulted in England for being with a peaceful group supporting Palestine. A group of 4 men and 2 women went after themm...a 6'3-or 6'6" guy socked him down into the street ...the poor guy got a fractured skull and all he could think about was the horror of how intensely angry the guy was. Over ??? free speech against slaughter??

He said it was getting worse. Violence against anyone who objects to the genocide.

How different is it that these Jews are so enraged against criticism of sadistic Israel?

All their holocaust Memorial sites should be shut down. Who cares about that? It's the same nothing burger as this genocide , right? If this one is justified by the proud as hell Israelis and their IDF, then the one done by Germans is the same: it's nothing.

19 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
Lenny Cavallaro
4d

A powerful poem. Sadly, so much of the world either stands by or supports the Zionist aggression.

