And the World Stands By
a poem
Listen to an audio recording of And the World Stands By:
Winter storms assault Gaza, unleashing heavy rains that collapse and flood flimsy plastic tents, soak blankets, mattresses, clothes. And the world stands by. Broken, displaced families have no escape, no dry, warm beds to sleep on, no fuel to cook or heat with, no clean water to drink or wash in. And the world stands by. Men push brooms over waterlogged floors and muddy streets swamped with sewage. Women use rags to mop the floors of sagging, leaking tents. And the world stands by. Drenched children stand knee-deep in fetid water, barefoot on tiny islands of mud and debris, their thin bodies shivering and shaking in the cold. And the world stands by. Humanitarian aid, promised aplenty in Trump’s plan, barely trickles in or does not move in trucks lined up at crossings blocked by soldiers and settler gangs. And the world stands by. Israel violates the ceasefire 389 times. Israel kills 3, 10, 32, 104 Palestinians. Israel starves and strangulates. Israel destroys and obliterates. Israel tortures and rapes. Israel threatens and terrorizes. Israel lies and manipulates. And the world stands by. World leaders stand by. Kings and queens stand by. Courts of law stand by. Christian churches stand by. The United Nations stands by. Peacekeeping forces stand by. Writers, artists, musicians stand by. Nobel laureates stand by. Mass media stands by. Too many people stand by, their hands buried in their pockets, their feet stuck in clay, their eyes blind, their ears deaf, their hearts hard as stone. Who on earth, the wounded, the weary, the hungry, the sick, the desperate, the dying, cry out in anger and anguish, will ever stand up?
Some 73 yr old man was assaulted in England for being with a peaceful group supporting Palestine. A group of 4 men and 2 women went after themm...a 6'3-or 6'6" guy socked him down into the street ...the poor guy got a fractured skull and all he could think about was the horror of how intensely angry the guy was. Over ??? free speech against slaughter??
He said it was getting worse. Violence against anyone who objects to the genocide.
How different is it that these Jews are so enraged against criticism of sadistic Israel?
All their holocaust Memorial sites should be shut down. Who cares about that? It's the same nothing burger as this genocide , right? If this one is justified by the proud as hell Israelis and their IDF, then the one done by Germans is the same: it's nothing.
A powerful poem. Sadly, so much of the world either stands by or supports the Zionist aggression.