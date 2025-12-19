There’s a lot to love and hate about Christmas. OK, maybe “hate” is too strong a word, so I’ll begin with what I dislike about what in my view has metastasized into a full-blown consumer orgy.

It used to be that stores waited until at least the first of December to roll out all the goods, but Christmas seems to start earlier every year. Right after Hallowe’en and smackdab at the entrance to the store, dedicated aisles and shelves spring up, stocked from floor to ceiling with an abundance of garish, gaudy, glittery, tacky and oversized Christmas paraphernalia (my preferred choice of words is “crap”) that get more garish, gaudy, glittery, tacky and oversized from year to year. At the same, come all the joyful and bright-eyed tv and social media commercials to get you into the giving/spending mood.

While I can hurry past the aisles of artificial Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths, lights, decorations and knick-knacks, I cannot avoid the subliminal, or often not so subliminal, Christmas Muzak tinkling and jingling away in the background. And it’s always the jazziest All I Want for Christmas, Jingle Bells and You Better Watch Out that are more stimulating, I suppose, to shoppers than the more traditional O Little Town of Bethlehem, Hark the Herold Angels Sing and Silent Night. Though I bet there are stores that play updated versions of traditional carols by the likes of Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and Drake. I’ve yet to hear a Christmas rap, and pray I never will, or else! How do store employees get through the season without having a mental breakdown?

Of course, you can’t have Christmas without the classic evergreen adorned with baubles, tinsel, garlands, lights and an angel or star at the top. I understand why people prefer a non-flammable artificial tree to the traditional, hazardous Scotch pine or Tannenbaum. But blinking aluminum trees in silver or blue or pink? Or Festivals of Trees thematically laden with everything from bolts to nuts that serve primarily as advertising vehicles for local businesses?

Next come the Christmas displays. Apartment balconies flashing and pulsating in timer-controlled, alternating colours. Houses and yards blinking from dusk to dawn. Throbbing candy cane lanes and those inflatable reindeer, sleighs, penguins, igloos, snowmen and the ubiquitous Santa atop a plastic brick chimney. Whole yards packed and brimming with thematic Christmas constructions whose top-to-bottom illumination attracts neighbours and visitors like gambling casinos in Las Vegas. These fanatical exhibits must take weeks to set up and take down, not to speak of the expense people go to, and their electric bill. Where do they store all this sh-, I mean stuff, for crying out loud?

Then there’s the Christmas entertainment, consisting mostly of movies that seem to get more ridiculous, far-fetched and high-tech every year. I have nothing against watching a seasonal movie on Christmas Eve, my favourite being Love, Actually which is so clever, funny and heart-warming that I can watch it ever year. I don’t object, either, to an old-fashioned television special (do they still make them like Carol Burnett, Danny Kay, Juliette used to?) or an animated film with an uplifting Christmas message, like Snoopy’s Christmas or How the Grinch Stole Christmas. However, I find that ever since Jim Carrey made the move, the Grinch has become more central to Christmas than the birth of Jesus Christ. Some cable channel must still show A Christmas Carol and Miracle on 42nd Street, but does anybody watch them?

It’s always nice to wear a special Christmas outfit. But what about those ugly, no those hideous Christmas sweaters and gaudy fleece pyjamas? What two university students started in 2002 in Coquitlam, BC with their Ugly Christmas Sweater Party has become such as rage that you can hardly pass the apparel section at Walmart or Superstore without being visually assaulted with garments in neon green and Rudolf red. There are even Ugly Christmas Sweater contests, sort of like Elvis impersonation competitions.

Now I come to the food and drink. And as most people can testify when they work up the nerve to step on the bathroom scale in the New Year, this is where people really go to excess. Cookies, candy, taffy, fudge, chocolates, pralines, nuts, figs, fruitcake (which I abhor), mince meat (which I also loathe), shortbread, pudding, gingerbread, and a variety of national favourites because every country, every ethnic group has its Christmas specialties and treats. All this on top of the roast turkey, goose, duck, ham, beef or tofurkey with all the trimmings. Not to forget the hours, sweat and tears that go into preparing the feast before it can be consumed, after which everyone is just as stuffed and done as the turkey. And what about those endless left-overs?

Last but not least, there’s this whole business of gift-giving, which is where the Christmas message of love, joy and peace on earth gets totally buried under the rubble of crazed capitalist consumerism. I have no problem with presents for children and grandchildren, and their excitement at waking up to find the shiny, wrapped presents Santa Claus left under the tree! What I object to is the constant pressure to buy the perfect gift for your loved ones, as if a piece of expensive jewellery, a fancy watch, the latest iPhone, a fur coat, a bottle of exquisite perfume, the newest espresso machine, or a generous gift card are substitutes for a kiss, a hug, a snuggle, a few words of affection for the ones you love. If it’s the thought that counts, then why not just turn the thoughts into acts of appreciation and gratitude? Show love, not give stuff, I say!

By now, you must think that I’m a total Christmas Scrooge. I don’t put up a Christmas tree or decorate our apartment. I don’t mail out Christmas cards though I do send a few Christmas messages to close friends. Long ago, we dispensed with sending presents that cost less than the postage to family who already have everything they need. My husband and I don’t even give each other a present. Instead of travelling long distances to be with family over the holidays, we FaceTime. I do, however, play traditional music on Christmas Day and cook a nice roast chicken dinner that’s big and delicious enough to enjoy the next day.

When I was a kid, the best thing about Christmas apart from opening presents on Christmas morning was sitting in the living room with only the Christmas tree lights burning. There’s a real magic to Christmas lights, especially when the winter solstice is upon us and the nights are long and the days short, often dreary, cold and wet as opposed to white where I live on Vancouver Island. And in these days darkened by war and genocide, we need more than ever to let every little light shine.

With that, I wish all of you a peaceful, harmonious, old-fashioned Christmas filled with light and love!

