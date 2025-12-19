For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tre peperoncini's avatar
tre peperoncini
5d

Perhaps its my cynical nature, but if it seems like the Christmas parade is early might it be because we need to be distracted more early, our masters need to offset our growing dissent, we can`t be allowed to derail EU`s push to prepare for war with Russia, or protest that a genocide continues in Gaza under the guise of Trumps "cease fire". Nothing like a Christmas to distract us from our evils. better to focus on ourselves, parties, holiday travel, indulge ourselves in food , drink and whatever other vice we fancy, and of course shop , is there any better dopamine and distraction then frenzy of gift giving and present shopping , Boxing Day sales, and gift returns!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane Engelhardt
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
5dEdited

Lovely, Diane. I'm not crazy about the gaudiness of the season, but I love that the sunlight is increasing, and the magic that sometimes makes an appearance during this season.

All best wishes to you too for the festive season, and for 2026. Thanks for all you do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture