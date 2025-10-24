In the first part of this essay, I wrote about the first 3 words that I cannot hear anymore: antisemitism, October 7, and hostage. The following 2 words and 1 phrase now complete my Top Five List.

3. Hamas

It is not the word, Hamas—an acronym for Ḥarakah al-Muqāwamah al-ʾIslāmiyyah translated as Islamic Resistance Movement—that I cannot hear anymore; it’s the way that Hamas is repeatedly used to discredit and distort everything to do with Gaza, be it political, social, medical, educational, or cultural, as well as any humanitarian assistance and support for the Palestinian population coming from outside.

How many times have we heard about Gaza’s Ministry of Health without the pre-fix Hamas-run? What about the Hamas command centres underneath hospitals and schools in Gaza? Or the Hamas terrorists working for UNRWA, whose unverified “exposure” by Israel led to western countries to suspend funding? What about the Hamas camera (by the way, just what the hell is a Hamas camera?) on a stairwell that the IDF destroyed in a double tap air strike on Nassar Hospital after killing 22 people the first time, including 5 journalists? Then, most recently, we had the Hamas-funded Global Sumud Flotilla. And, oh ya, people are allegedly starving in Gaza because Hamas has been looting all the aid trucks.

How strange is it that, for a supposedly evil, barbaric, diabolical terrorist organization, you never see videos of Hamas fighters posing in Israeli women’s lingerie; laughing, dancing and cheering as they gleefully blow up residential buildings with sleeping families inside; celebrating a gender reveal party by rigging a bomb to explode in a big, blue cloud; running over children in their tanks; or bulldozing corpses into the sand? While Israel carpetbombed a densely-populated Gaza with 2,000 pound bombs that obliterated residential buildings and shredded women and children, Hamas fired rockets and threw grenades that killed a couple of Israeli soldiers in tanks. In hostage/prisoner exchanges, we saw Israelis smiling and kissing the heads of their Hamas captors, but not one healthy-looking Palestinian prisoner expressing the same gratitude or affection toward Israeli soldiers?

Our willfully blind leaders, our propagandist media, our deluded political pundits, our pretentious social media influencers can get away with what Hanna Alshaik describes in Demystifying How the Hamas Leadership Works as “a shallow understanding of not just the leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) but the wider Movement as a whole”. And why? Because they and most of the western public know next to nothing about the group, its leaders or its objectives. It’s also very difficult, as I discovered, to find information about Hamas that is not tainted by the international proscription of Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Always left out of the conversation is that:

Hamas formed in 1987 out of the first Intifada in order to liberate Palestine from Israeli occupation, not solely to destroy Israel as we would be led to believe.

While Hamas is associated with suicide bombings against Israeli civilians of 60 incidents between September 30, 2000 and August 31, 2002, Hamas claimed responsibility for 21, the last having occurred on August 4, 2002.

In democratic legislative elections in January 2005, Hamas ran on a platform of reform, not jihad, as Norman Finkelstein pointed out in his September 26 lecture at the University of Massechusetts. After the election, Hamas acted as a civic authority responsible for the governance, management and maintenance of Gaza.

Finkelstein also emphasized that Hamas has tried diplomacy, international law and non-violent civil resistance to no avail. Unlike Israel, Hamas has co-operated with international commissions and human rights investigations, yet never been given “a fair shake”.

For years, Netanyahu’s government approved Qatari funding of Hamas in order to weaken the Palestinian national movement and to undermine the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, as Israeli historian and human rights activist Adam Raz exposes in his book, The Road to October 7: Benjamin Netanyahu, the Production of Endless Conflict and Israel’s Moral Degradation.

In the eyes of the world, Israel can do no wrong while Hamas can do nothing right. Israel never takes any responsibility, and Hamas always gets all the blame. Israelis are untouchable, and Palestinians are treated like shit.

Terrorist/terrorism

Like antisemite, the word, terrorist, is among the most over-used, mis-used and abused words in any language. Its definition is so broad, (the Oxford Dictionary defines a terrorist as “a person who used terrorism in the pursuit of political aims”), ambiguous, malleable and open to interpretation that governments can get away with proscribing any individual or group that uses unconventional violence (another term subject to interpretation) as terrorists. Take the examples of the UK proscribing Palestine Action as a terrorist group because it painted war planes red, and of British police arresting elderly and handicapped protestors as terrorists.

Considered criminal activity, terrorism differs in its definition from country to country. Canada’s Criminal Code defines it as:

as an act committed “in whole or in part for a political, religious or ideological purpose, objective or cause” with the intention of intimidating the public “… with regard to its security, including its economic security, or compelling a person, a government or a domestic or an international organization to do or to refrain from doing any act”.

Section 83.01 specifies 10 terrorist activities, including “death and bodily harm with the use of violence; endangering a person’s life; risks posed to the health and safety of the public; significant property damage; and interference or disruption of essential services, facilities or systems”.

While one can argue that changing circumstances make it impossible to come up with a universally acceptable legal definition of terrorism, keeping it flexible certainly serves political purposes. This flexibility makes the word, terrorist, applicable to any group, organization or individual that a government wants to silence, shut down, intimidate, harass, arrest, convict and sentence to lengthy imprisonment. It also gives Israel unrestricted license to arrest suspected Palestinian terrorists without charge, march them half-naked and zip-tied through the streets, imprison them indefinitely without trial, execute them extrajudicially, torture them, rape them, starve them, deny them medical care and legal counsel, and humiliate them and their family members.

The interesting thing in this obsession with terrorists is that those who cry “terrorist” the loudest are usually the biggest terrorists around. And we all know who they are!

5. Israel’s right to exist/ to defend itself

This has got to be the most ridiculous, most absurd of Israel’s many ridiculous and absurd arguments in defence of its occupation of the Palestinian territories, its violence against the Palestinian people and its aggression against its Arab neighbours.

Nothing has the right to exist, least of all a state or nation. States exist as a political organizations that are formed to protect and benefit a population with a common culture, language, ethnicity and interests. States are created, usually after the victor of a war carves up the loser’s territory. Throughout history, states have collapsed, dissolved and disappeared.

The right to exist, as Israel claims, is a fiction. For one thing, the right of a state to exist is not included in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In fact, Article 30 states:

Nothing in this Declaration may be interpreted as implying for any State, group or person any right to engage in any activity or to perform any act aimed at the destruction of any of the rights and freedoms set forth herein.

For another, if there were such a thing as the right to exist, no one and nothing would die. And how would that work?

When you consider Israel’s abysmal record, it doesn’t have more of a right to exist than the Mafia, the Ku Klux Klan, the Sinaloa Drug Cartel, Satanic cults or child pornography rings. What the state of Israel does have are responsibilities toward its citizens, its neighbours, the international community and last, but not least, the Palestinian population living under military occupation. Like every other country, it has the responsibility to respect international law and to act accordingly.

Israel does have the right to defend itself. But so does every other country. So do all people, including Palestinians. Israel does not, however, have the right to resort to disproportionate force, collective punishment, mass starvation, the destruction of property and the environment, ethnic cleansing and genocide. And it does not have the right to violate international law with impunity because millions of European Jews were victims of the Holocaust. It is also worth noting that Israel has had to defend itself only after it launched the first attack.

Of course, there are more words and phrases than antisemite/antisemitism, October 7, hostage, Hamas, terrorist/terrorism, and Israel’s right to exist/defend itself that I cannot hear anymore. Some are: democracy, freedom, rule of law, rules-based order, human rights, ceasefire, peace plan. I can very well imagine that there are others that raise your hackles or turn your stomach.

So what can we do, besides plug our ears, grit our teeth, swallow a couple of Gravol, or yell “Just shut up, why doncha!” Alas, these words will continue to be over-used, mis-used and abused as long as empires fight unjust and unjustifiable wars. By the look of things, I’m afraid, humanity still has a long, hard, stormy road ahead.

