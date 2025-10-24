For Cryin' Out Loud!

For Cryin' Out Loud!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
1d

That Canadian definition of terrorism does make a compelling case that Trump is a terrorist. His actions in the Caribbean cannot be otherwise described.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
wrknight's avatar
wrknight
17h

I would have to say that of all the words you cannot hear anymore, the word "terrorist" is not one of the most abused words in the English language, it is THE MOST ABUSED WORD in the English language. It is used by Trump daily as a means of circumventing the Constitution and assuming powers granted exclusively to the Congress. It is used by every wannabe dictator as an excuse to attack and/or murder anyone who disagrees with them, counters them in any way or anyone they simply don't like.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane Engelhardt and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane Engelhardt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture