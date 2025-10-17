There are a number of words and phrases that turn my stomach, raise my blood pressure and make me want to explode with rage and disgust every time I hear them. It’s not so much the word or phrase that I cannot stand, it’s more the absurd way these words are being used, and the shameless way what really needs to be said is always omitted.

1. Antisemitism

Since October 7, 2023, antisemitism has expanded in meaning from acts of hostility, prejudice and hatred toward Jews to encompass any expression of anti-Zionism as defined by International Holocaust Remembrance Association. Those who speak out for Palestinian rights and freedom are automatically tarred with the antisemitism brush. And don’t you dare chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” or utter anything short of “I LOVE ISRAEL!”

When conscience-driven people like Francesca Albanese, Roger Waters, and Greta Thunberg (a very short list!) are branded antisemites; when hundreds of delegates from 77 countries are absent or walk out on Netanyahu’s address to the UN General Assembly on September 26 are called “an antisemitic mob”; when western Jews who speak out against Israel’s actions in Gaza are called self-hating Jews, we see that antisemitism has morphed into a COVID-19-type scourge that has infected public and political discourse, and given rise to draconian “anti-hate speech” laws, an all-out assault on universities and colleges, and an authoritarian crackdown on free speech.

Antisemitism fever has continued to prompt knee-jerk reactions to attacks against Jewish communities that border on exaggeration, if not hysteria. Take Prime Minister Mark Carney’s response to the Manchester incident in which 2 Jews were killed (one by police) and 10 wounded:

This morning’s deadly attack outside a synagogue in Manchester, England on Yom Kippur is an appalling antisemitic atrocity. Canadians are holding the victims’ loved ones and all those affected in our thoughts. Hate must be confronted in all of its forms and with all available tools. We will always protect the inalienable rights of Jewish communities to live their lives free from intimidation and threats of violence.

It is always tragic when innocent people fall victim to violence, regardless of their race, religion, gender or nationality. But to call the death of 2 Jews on one day an “atrocity” when so far Israel has murdered at least 68,000 Palestinians, 21,000 of whom are children, and wounded more than 169,000 over the past two years. Should the word, atrocity, not be reserved for mass murder, genocide and ethnic cleansing? (I’m surprised Carney didn’t used emotive descriptors, like heinous, egregious and reprehensible!) Should a morally responsible leader not confront Israel’s hate- and revenge-driven extermination campaign “in all its forms and with all available tools”? Do Palestinians not have the same “inalienable right to live their lives free from intimidation and threats of violence” given the suffering to which they have been subjected to for decades?

Then there’s UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer who urged students not to protest on October 7, and his Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, who blamed large-scale pro-Palestinian protests for rising fear among the Jewish community and said that "police forces would be granted powers to put conditions on repeated protests".

Vicious accusations of antisemitism represent the lowest, meanest, dirtiest trick in the book, especially when they cost the falsely accused their jobs, their reputations, their political careers, their future and land them on the Simon Wiesenthal Center Top Ten Worst Global Anti-Israel/Anti-Semitic Incidents. The intense and frequent weaponisation of antisemitism has lead to its absurdity, especially when antisemitism is the one and only counter argument against criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and the broader Middle East. The easiest, fastest and most responsible way to combat antisemitism, it seems to me, would be to stop the genocide and to seek permanent peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians equally.

There was a time when being called an antisemite was far more demeaning, defaming and devastating then being called a Nazi, a communist or a paedophile! But not anymore! Instead of shrinking, apologizing, recanting and repenting, the best way to deal with false accusations of antisemitism is simply to laugh or yawn in the accuser’s face, and make it very clear that you will not be shamed, intimidated or bought off!

2. October 7

We’re now 11 days past the second anniversary of the Hamas attack and all the cringe-worthy events memorializing what our mainstream media continues to portray as the single most horrendous crime of this century, complete with lurid stories of beheaded babies, babies baked in ovens, and mass rape of Israeli women, all of which have been debunked by credible sources, plus the 1,147 Israelis (revised down from 1,400) who were killed and the 250 taken hostage.

October 7, just like 9/11, is drummed into our heads, as if October 7 was the day when it all began; when hordes of bloodthirsty Palestinian terrorists breached the barrier separating Gaza from Israel and went on a murderous rampage against defenceless Israeli partygoers, civilians and kibbutz residents. What is not said is that the IDF and its Hannibal Directive were most likely responsible for half of those fatalities, that Israel had advance warning of the attack but conveniently let it happen, and that no investigation of the events has yet taken place.

Historical Palestinian suffering under Israeli violence is deliberately omitted from the drama of October 7, as if in 1948, over 700,000 Palestinians were never forcibly expelled from their historical homes by Israeli forces,15,000 killed in massacres, 530 towns and villages destroyed. As if Israel had never imposed a crippling sea and air blockade on Gaza in 2007, or never launched four brutal military assaults in 2008-2009, 2012, 2014, 2021 in addition to frequently “mowing the lawn”, during which thousands of Palestinians were killed and homes, schools, hospitals and infrastructure destroyed. As if Israelis are the only victims worth sympathy despite, a ratio of 1 Israeli to 270 Palestinian civilian fatalities, 1 Israeli child to 550 Palestinian children killed, 1 Israeli home to 18,000 Palestinian homes destroyed, for example, during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. As if during the Great March of Return in 2018, a largely non-violent, year-long protest to demand an end to the Israeli blockade and the right of return for refugees, 195 Palestinians including 41 children were never killed, or 29,000 injured or crippled for life. As if, in the meantime, Zionist settlers have not been terrorizing, murdering and expelling Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and destroying property, farm land and animals.

For an elucidating analysis of what precipitated Al Aqsa Flood, what led up to October 7, what happened on October 7, and what the world will look like in its aftermath, I refer you a 3-part series published on Palestine Will Be Free’s Substack.

Like the Holocaust, October 7 is being milked and will be milked for every last drop of sympathy Israel can extract and extort. And it makes me sick!

3. Hostage

I was really hoping now that the 20 living Israeli hostages have been returned in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners (some imprisoned for up to 24 years and many seized, including children, without charge), that we would never have to hear this word again. But alas, until the remains of 21 hostages can be recovered and identified—an onerous and painstaking task given that these decomposing bodies are buried under rubble caused by relentless Israeli bombing, no less—and returned to Israel the word, hostage, will be with us for some time. And hostage will be used, we can be sure, as Israel’s excuse to break the ceasefire and finish the job.

Once again, the focus has always been on the incomparable suffering of Israeli families. When it comes to so-called negotiations and peace plans, every western leader has repeatedly made it a priority to BRING THE HOSTAGES HOME, while ignoring the lives of Palestinian children, women, the elderly and the disabled. When Hamas released the first hostages, these same leaders couldn’t wait to celebrate, yet failed to extend any elation over Palestinians reuniting with those family members who are still mercifully alive. But then, what can you expect from people who couldn’t have cared less about their own citizens when Israeli soldiers kidnapped, imprisoned, tortured and abused them after the Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted?

What is conveniently omitted from the narrative is that the last Israeli hostages go back to intact families and nice, warm homes; have plenty to eat and drink, a bed to sleep in, a bathroom with a shower, a sink and a toilet; can go back to their jobs or studies; will receive medical treatment and psychological support—all luxuries that returning Palestinians can only dream of. In comparison, how many Palestinians have lost their physical, mental and emotional health in Israeli prisons? How many have lost their children, their spouse, their parents, their siblings, their relatives, their friends, their homes, their belongings, their land, their livelihood, their education, their future, their hopes? But who’s counting? And who gives a shit?

Since October 7, the whole world has been held hostage. We’re all being held hostage to our leaders’ complicity in genocide and their open betrayal of democratic values, common decency and fundamental morality. We’re being held hostage to evermore authoritarian laws and restrictions on basic civil liberties. We’re being held hostage to mainstream media that is increasingly controlled by Zionist billionaire interests. We’re being held hostage to the threat of a wider and more devastating war. And we’re being held hostage to our own rage, disgust, and helplessness!

I don’t know about you, but I have heard enough!

Next: The other 2 words and 1 phrase I cannot hear anymore—Hamas, terrorist, Israel’s right to exist/to defend itself.

