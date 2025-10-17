For Cryin' Out Loud!

I would add "democracy" and "national security"; the US isn't a democracy, and US administrations have been endangering US national security for decades.

Splendid piece, Diane, much of it as if you downloaded from own thoughts. A few points...

1. "Antisemitism" itself has been corrupted and appropriated by the Zionists, even the Jews. Semites are not exclusively Hebrews, but several peoples, even Arabs, who spoke a Semitic language. Technically, to be anti-Semitic could mean being anti-Arab, or other, as well, but what the hell, self-aggrandizing as they are, the Zionists will take anything, shamelessly, to further their cause. That includes other people's land, lives, and futures.

2. Of course Oct. 7th was going to be seen and used as one Big Marketing Opportunity for Israel. Interestingly, disgustingly, in Boston they even had a Nova Music Festival exhibit, recreating in small-scale the physical site itself complete with wrecked (by Israel missiles from helicopters) vehicle hulks. They billed it as "The Day the Music Stood Still." Touching, huh? They even had a couple of survivors of that day as celebrities. And of course all this propaganda was given coverage by the witless t.v. and other media.

3. And further "of course," it's all part of the hasbara strategy to paint Israel as the perpetual victim, for one thing, surrounded by enemies, for another (gee, do you suppose taking people's land from them might engender some hostility?). Another manifestation was a beyond shameless piece by the editor of the Boston Globe editorial page himself that appeared on Oct. 7th. Characteristically, not only for America media but this editor in particular, it was a near 4,000 word immersion into how upsetting the Israelis found Oct. 7th to be because it upset their tidy, indulgent, clueless view of the world. Of those 4,000 words, only once - ONCE - was genocide mentioned, and that was in a sentence describing how one former Briton, now having lived in Israel for several years, gets so upset because her friends back in England refer to Israel as "a genocidal state."

The icing on the cake of this Rick Steves-like travelogue through Israel was this editor's witless(?), blithe(?), unabashed(?) statement at the end of his piece - blather(?) - was the statement that his stay in Israel to "research" this palaver was "supported in part" by the American Middle East Press Assoc., "founded during the summer of 2023, focused on fostering a deeper understanding of Israel and enhancing comprehensive coverage of Israel within the broader context of the Middle East among American media," whatever those last dozen or so words mean. Well, so much for this editor's adherence to the Code of Ethics of the Society of Professional Journalists goes, in particular the parts about avoiding conflicts of interest, refusing gifts, favors, fees, free travel and special treatment, and other such niceties about acting independently.

Let no one lose sight of the fact that this guy's "lapse" in professional ethics merely compounded his and American media's inexcusable ignorance of history before Oct. 7th, which they have had two years to learn.

So yeah, a lot of words and phrases I don't want to hear anymore, which elicit my inclination to use four-letter ones.

