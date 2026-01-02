Photo by BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash

2025 has given us Substackers lots to write and read about. As we’ve endured another year of genocide in Gaza, war in Ukraine and escalating threats of global conflict in addition to the pathetic antics of our world leaders, 2025 has been a savage test of one’s faith in humanity and hope for the future. I’d be happy to see all the pain, turmoil and insanity of the Old Year behind us, yet I’m afraid there’s more of the same, or even worse, to come in the New Year.

On a brighter note, I thank all of you for your support, and look forward to the quantity and quality of the comments and conversations that my posts have generated. After my first year on Substack, I wrote: “It has also been immensely satisfying to connect with warm, intelligent, thoughtful people from near and far that I have never met and probably never will, and who’ve come to feel like good friends.” Even greater than providing a platform for people to communicate thoughts, ideas and feelings is the invaluable connections that Substack affords me, and you, to make with truly great minds and hearts!

Here’s a little preview of what I have coming in 2026:

You Never Know and other stories. I will be publishing excerpts from the novella and 5 short stories to familiarize you with the style, content and characters and, of course, to interest you in buying the book. For those who don’t give your money to Amazon (which I fully understand. Amazon just happened to be the easiest, most immediate way for me to publish the book), I’m working on alternatives. In the meantime, you can email dianeengelhardt2019@gmail.com to order from me.

Saskatchewan. In response to a post about our road trip in July, a couple of readers expressed some curiosity about Saskatchewan. It’s probably one of the last provinces travellers would choose to visit in Canada, and for no good reason. A series about some of Saskatchewan’s charms will be forthcoming.

Gaza. I have collected my poems and selected essays into two e-books. Because it would be unethical for me to profit in any way from the immense and prolonged suffering of the Palestinians, I will donate the proceeds to a supporting charitable organization to be named. To avoid shipping and printing costs and to ensure that all but a minimal fee goes to humanitarian aid, Write My Name (poems) and Hostage (essays) will be available in digital form for now and not on Amazon.

Business as usual. As current events unfold and undoubtedly move, inspire, provoke or incense me, I will continue publishing poems and essays.

May 2026 bring everyone health, happiness, hope, peace and a significant measure of good fortune!

You Never Know and other stories